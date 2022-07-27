The 14th Annual Tip-A-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse, 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will benefit Special Olympics Texas.
The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen steak house.
The 14th Annual Tip-A-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse, 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will benefit Special Olympics Texas.
The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen steak house.
“Killeen’s Texas Roadhouse will team up with local police to raise money for the state-wide organization. The fundraiser is part of a state-wide effort with dozens of other Texas Roadhouse locations holding fundraisers the same week.” Roadhouse’s media contact, Mandy Holt, said in a news release.
“Police officers will help serve guests at the ‘Tip-A-Cop’ event and collect donations.”
According to the news release, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,489,333 at this event for Special Olympics since 2008.
254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com
Reporter
