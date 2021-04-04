Killeen could have a new assistant city manager — if the council votes for her

Killeen may have a new assistant city manager — the city’s top administrator behind City Manager Kent Cagle — on Tuesday night if the City Council approves the promotion of Executive Director of Public Works Danielle Singh to the spot, which comes with a $175,000 annual salary.
But that could be a big “if” after some councilmembers told the Herald they were not kept in the loop on the “nationwide” search for Killeen’s new assistant city manager, which became vacant after the resignation of David Ellison in October.
“As far as the hiring procedures are concerned, this again lays at the feet of the City Manager,” Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson said in emailed response after the Herald sent questions to the council Friday. “As far as I am aware, we were never asked about using taxpayer dollars to search for any positions. This may have occurred with the council before I was elected, but I am not aware of it.”
Those taxpayer dollars amount to $14,175 — an amount the city staff can spend without council approval. The city paid that sum to a hiring firm known as Strategic Government Resources for finding the best candidate through a nationwide search from Jan. 5 through Feb. 1, said Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
According to the job description that went out when the city was trying to fill the position, Killeen’s assistant city manager should have a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration or a related field with at least five years of relevant experience.
The job description also says the next assistant city manager will have “significant knowledge and understanding of the full spectrum of city operations and services.” And be an experienced “city manager in a smaller full-service community or as an assistant city manager in a large community.” The successful candidate should also be “politically savvy while remaining politically neutral.”
The starting salary, according to that description, is “negotiable in the $160,000 range.”
However, Singh is slated to come in at $15,000 more that. And her proposed $175,000 salary is $27,000 higher than the $148,000 Ellison was making when he resigned last year.
What justifies a $27,000 increase in salary for Singh in the same position that Ellison was in?
The Herald sent that question to council members.
“I have no explanation for the difference in salary,” said Councilman Rick Williams. “According to our city’s charter the city manager makes the selection for the assistant city manager. Therefore, I am certain that he can explain and justify the salary increase.”
Wilkerson also said he wants to hear an explanation.
“As far as the difference in pay between the old and new ACM (Assistant City Manager), I too am waiting to hear the explanation for this,” Wilkerson said. “Again, until we meet on Tuesday after the posting of the agenda, the CM (City Manager) does not have to confer with us. You will hear his explanation with the elected officials charged to approve his choice Tuesday. In essence, we will learn when the rest of the city learns.”
While other council members did not specifically answer the questions from the Herald, some have confirmed Cagle did not keep the council in the loop while the search for the position was ongoing — a departure from how the city hired the last assistant city manger.
Cagle and Shine also failed to respond to Herald questions sent March 23, asking how many applications came in, how many minorities applied and how many interviews were done.
However, some of that information is available now in a city staff report that was released Thursday with the agenda for the City Council meeting this week.
According to that report, the nationwide search attracted 59 candidates, and questionnaires were sent to 13 of those candidates.
“Mr. Cagle and Human Resources reviewed six video interviews on March 24, 2021, Mr. Cagle extended a conditional offer of employment to Danielle Singh,” according to the report.
Singh, a civil engineer, has 14 years of expertise in planning and development, local government and other skills.
In June 2017, Singh was named the assistant city manager in Hutto, a Williamson County town of about 15,000 people, according to the Community Impact Newspaper for the Round Rock-Hutto area. She was hired by Killeen the next year, starting on Sept. 18, 2018.
While Singh may be Cagle’s pick for the No. 2 spot in the city, the council does have the final say-so.
“Mrs. Singh’s offer of employment is conditioned upon selection confirmation by the Killeen City Council with employment commencing on April 14, 2021,” according to the staff report.
Despite some concerns expressed by councilmembers, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said the hiring process was transparent and by the book.
“Yes because Council is not involved in the search process, only in the approval of candidates presented by the City Manager and this is per our Charter voted on by our citizens,” Segarra said in response to the Herald’s emailed questions. “Council is only part of the search process for City Manager, Municipal Judge and City Auditor.”
However, in 2018, the city took a different approach while Ron Olson, Cagle’s predecessor, was the city manager.
In December of that year, the city announced there were five finalists in the running to replace then-Assistant City Manager Dennis Baldwin, Among those finalists was Ellison, who at the time had more than 20 years of experience and had served as an assistant city manager in seven cities, including San Antonio from 2011 to 2014. Ellison was eventually hired by Killeen in January 2019.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
