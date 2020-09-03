Killeen could see an additional half inch to 1 inch of rain through the day today as off and on rain continues.
Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the rain should be mostly out of the area by around 5 p.m. today.
In total as of 7 a.m., there have been between 2 and 5 inches of rain in Bell County.
Killeen has had between 2 and 4 inches since midnight Wednesday.
Killeen’s Skylark Field has reported 2.19 inches of rain since Wednesday, but Fano said the airport is likely missing some data.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is reporting 3.25 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. today.
Fano added that scattered showers could be seen on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday and Monday should be dry for the Labor Day weekend.
