Temps could reach triple digits today in Killeen, according to the National Weather Service.
If the temperature reaches as high as projected, it will be a new record, Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Tuesday morning.
Predicted highs for Taco Tuesday are expected around 98 but cities to the east of Killeen are showing temperatures in the 100s. Meteorologist Monique Sellers said there is a possibility for Killeen to hit that mark with heat index values at 101. She added temperatures this week are normal around this time of year.
The previous highest reported temperature for May 19 at Skylark Field in Killeen was 92 degrees, which was recorded in 2018.
Tonight will be a mild one with a low around 70.
Wednesday will be still in the 90s with sunny skies and calm winds. Wednesday night’s forecast shows temperatures at 71 with partly cloudy skies.
Sellers said there will be a chance of storms later in the week, and they could linger into the weekend.
There is a 20% chance of rain from Thursday to Friday night with an increase in those chances Saturday and Sunday between 40% to 50%.
Hernandez said the storms look to develop in West Texas. He said it is common for dry lines to develop around the panhandle of Texas and push eastward.
At this point, it is too early to tell if the storms will be severe.
"The closer we get to the event, the more higher resolution models we have," Hernandez said.
As of right now, the National Weather Service forecast models show rain is possible, but as it gets closer, meteorologists will be able to more accurately project which counties and areas are more likely to see storms, Hernandez said.
The following is the forecast for this week:
Today: High 98, Low 70
Wednesday: High 94, Low 71
Thursday: High 90, Low 72
Friday: High 89, Low 71
Saturday: High 89, Low 71
Sunday: High 88
