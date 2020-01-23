Over the past 24 hours Killeen has received around .3 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby.
The rain has cleared out for now and conditions today will be more mild with a high temperature around 65 and clear skies. The low today is 42. On Saturday, conditions will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high of 66 and a low of 51. Saturday night will bring a slight chance of rain, 30%, and that rain could carry into Sunday with a 20% chance, according to the National Weather Service website.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently around 3.5 feet below normal elevation and Belton Lake is around three feet below normal, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.
