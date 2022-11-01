LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Casting the tie-breaking vote on Tuesday, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King advanced a motion of direction by Councilman Michael Boyd to close a survey soliciting recommendations by residents and naming concourses at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for two people — one living and the other dead.

“I appreciate your opening statements on honoring these names,” Boyd said to Nash-King. “With that said, I make a motion to name the north concourse for late Gen. (Robert) Shoemaker and the south concourse for former Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

