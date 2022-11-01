Casting the tie-breaking vote on Tuesday, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King advanced a motion of direction by Councilman Michael Boyd to close a survey soliciting recommendations by residents and naming concourses at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for two people — one living and the other dead.
“I appreciate your opening statements on honoring these names,” Boyd said to Nash-King. “With that said, I make a motion to name the north concourse for late Gen. (Robert) Shoemaker and the south concourse for former Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.”
Boyd’s motion came after the mayor warned the council members not to repeat the heated exchange they had on Oct. 18, when they debated how and whether to name the concourses.
“During our discussion, I just want to always remember that we’re honoring two amazing individuals,” she said. “Your personal feelings … is one thing but to disrespect the name is unacceptable. I will not allow that.”
On Tuesday, the city distributed a news release encouraging residents to participate in the survey to gauge their interest in naming a concourse for Shoemaker or another candidate. It was scheduled to remain open through Nov. 13, with the only options available selecting Shoemaker or writing-in a candidate and including their “reasoning.”
The survey was posted after council members approved Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez’s motion of direction on Oct. 18 to conduct the survey “with the information that council member (Michael) Boyd presented.”
It followed a roughly 30-minute discussion about how and whether the two concourses should be named at the airport after Boyd proposed honoring Shoemaker by naming the concourse after him.
In that request, Boyd said that Shoemaker “served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood. Following his extensive military career, General Shoemaker served the Killeen community as Bell County commissioner. During his tenure ... Shoemaker advocated consistently for the new Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen.”
Shoemaker served in the Army 36 years, and his name is well known in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. He already has a high school in Killeen and multiple buildings in Killeen and Fort Hood named after him. He died from natural causes in 2017 in Harker Heights.
“Considering his contributions to Fort Hood, the Killeen community and aviation, it appears fitting for the city of Killeen to consider bestowing the proposed designation,” Boyd said on Oct. 18.
Shoemaker was a Bell County commissioner for eight years and served as president of multiple civic and professional organizations such as First Cavalry Division Association, Heart of Texas Council of the Boy Scouts and United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
Shoemaker was also on the Texas A&M University Task Force and campaigned for public higher education in Central Texas. Founders Hall was renamed this year “General Robert M. Shoemaker-Founders Hall.”
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Nina Cobb, as she did on Oct. 18, said that one of the concourses should be named after Hancock.
“Mr. Hancock, our past mayor, has served this country honorably, this city honorably,” she said. “He’s done things this city needs to have a good quality of life, and I think that’s important. Sometimes, a man’s actions and the words that he uses will speak for him. His actions, his words have spoken for him.”
Hancock served three terms as Killeen’s mayor, from 2006 to 2012.
However, Councilman Jose Segarra voted against naming either concourse, along with Gonzalez. Council members Ramon Alvarez, Ken Wilkerson and Riakos Adams were absent.
“Both of the nominees are great,” he said. “I don’t want to take away from any of their accomplishments. I’m going to vote ‘no.’ We need to have (a policy) in place.”
“When we had a name that was presented the last time … the room was full of people. They said why they wanted to support that nomination. I just felt we’re missing that component this time, which is why the survey was recommended.”
Before Nash-King cast the tie-breaking vote to advance Boyd’s motion of direction, she said the council’s movement on naming the concourses since Oct. 18 had not changed in the two weeks leading up to Tuesday’s workshop.
“We have two other individuals — one on the municipal court and the other on the community center,” she said. “We didn’t do a survey.”
She was referring to the Raul Villaronga Municipal Court building in Killeen and the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
Under Texas law, during workshops, council members cannot vote on agenda items. They may only give direction to staff, and it’s up to the council to accept or reject staff members’ recommendations at regular or special meetings.
That’s what happened on Tuesday.
“This agenda item has been on here way before,” Nash-King said. “These concerns … should have been brought up. I refuse to get up here and debate. This is just a workshop, and I vote in favor of” naming the concourses after both men.
However, the naming of one of the two concourses at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for Hancock was on the meeting agenda. The agenda item did not list a discussion for naming the other concourse for Shoemaker — an apparent violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act because council members deliberated an item not posted and included on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.