The Killeen City Council has decided to join an interlocal agreement to move the Bell County Annex to downtown Killeen in a 6-1 vote, with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown in opposition.
With Tuesday’s vote, the city has agreed to use the site of the former First National Bank of Texas building in downtown Killeen as the location for the new Bell County annex.
The bank has agreed to gift the site to the city of Killeen if it is used for the purposes of relocating the county annex.
The Bell County Annex currently is housed in several buildings on Priest Drive, but talks of moving the annex have been going on since last July, when former Mayor Jose Segarra began to publicly push for relocation.
According to the interlocal agreement, Bell County is willing to put forward $10 million for the new site, just as long as Killeen pays for site demolition, according to City Manager Kent Cagle.
The item was on the table last week, but the council decided to not take action and instead table it for further discussion at Tuesday’s night’s meeting.
Before council discussion of the item began, Segarra showed up during Citizen Comments to give his support for relocating the annex.
“It’s a good thing for downtown,” Segarra said.
Executive Director of Development Services Edwin Revell offered examples of what can be done with the current bank site such as demolishing the site or repurposing it.
However, if the council decides to keep the building as is without demolition, there will be a loss of 14 public parking spaces, according to the presentation from Revell. But Revell did show that there could also be a possibility of a parking garage.
Brown was the first council member to speak.
“As far as parking is concerned, we’re taking away parking spaces away from other businesses when we’re trying to create walkability,” Brown said.
Brown was also critical about the location.
“I think there’s too many unknowns in this and we do not know how much the city is going to spend on asbestos removal,” Brown said, “I don’t know if this is what downtown needs at this time.”
Councilman Michael Boyd made no secret of the fact that he was not in favor of demolishing the First National Bank building.
“I do believe that we need the annex in downtown since the annex on Priest Drive is in a flood plain,” Boyd said, “But the bank can be redeveloped in alignment with our comprehensive plan.”
However, Cagle did reveal that First National Bank Texas was wary of giving away the building just yet.
“The bank does not want to give away the building until they know that the city has a plan for the building,” Cagle said.
Newly appointed Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams said that he’s in favor of removing the building.
“If we take on a building that needs total renovations, the first question we have to ask ourselves is where are we going to get that money?” Williams said.
Council members seemed cautious about going with demolition due to the costs possibly exceeding $500,000 and concerns over parking.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson asked Cagle what the plan would be if the demolition costs did exceed $500,000.
“We would be able to afford it, but it would need to come from another project,” Cagle said.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb shared her concerns about the possible demolition of the First National Bank building, which is in the city’s historic district.
“My greatest concern is that it’s in a heritage preservation area,” Cobb said, “Shouldn’t we just delay a little until we know about how much everything is going to cost and moving that boundary?”
Cagle agreed that the council choosing an option right away probably wouldn’t be in their best interest.
“The council did zone that area that way but we can go back and rezone that area, too,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.
Brown said that she’s critical of moving historical boundary lines for single projects.
“What message would it send to others that we move these boundaries for one project but not other projects?” Brown asked.
Brown made the motion of direction to postpone the item until the next council workshop meeting for more discussion, but the motion failed 4-3, with Williams, Wilkerson, Adams and Jessica Gonzalez in opposition to postponing discussion.
“I don’t want to see us holding back our city’s growth or our city’s progress,” Gonzalez said as the discussion continued after Brown’s motion, “We’re going to need that area if we’re going to make improvements to downtown.”
Boyd continued to make his case for the council to keep the building.
“I know I’m the only council member fighting for this but I guess I just have a different vision,” Boyd said, “For me, it’s not about the history. It’s about the alignment of our comprehensive plan.”
Williams further explained his views on why the demolition of the building would be good thing since it would bring a new building into the downtown area.
“Nothing is constant but change, and change is real slow and this has been real slow, but there’s always a volcano that changes our landscape and this right here is our volcano,” Williams said.
Brown wanted to know if there will be costs if the council did approve the interlocal agreement and Cagle confirmed that there will be no costs.
“If we do vote, then we will putting ourselves in a position to spend over a half of a million dollars just to see if something works,” Brown said.
But despite her earlier concerns, Cobb expressed optimism that a new building in the area just might be the right thing for downtown.
“I’m gonna go on some mustard seed faith because I can see downtown booming,” Cobb said when referring to building a new building for the annex.
Despite the clear splits in opinion, the council voted nearly unanimously to go in with the interlocal agreement for the new Bell County Annex, with only Brown in opposition.
