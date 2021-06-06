There have been seven fatal shootings in the city of Killeen this year, four of which are considered criminal homicides by investigators. Two of those fatal shootings have occurred at “bring your own bottle” establishments, more commonly known as BYOB.
A fatal shooting occurred on Feb. 21 at the Crew Hookah Lounge, a BYOB club, at 4400 Watercrest Road when a 25-year-old man was shot and later died. The shooting was deemed “non-criminal” by the Killeen Police Department in May.
A criminal homicide occurred on May 2 at Club Legends on 308 S. Second St., where a man was shot and died at the scene from his wounds. Police have not made any arrests to date.
In an effort to help curb the crime and noise complaints from nearby residents, Councilmember Mellisa Brown introduced a discussion item on May 7 that would formalize regulations for these types of establishments.
“For the sake of public safety and for neighborhood peace, I think that this is a good ordinance,” Brown said at the June 1 council workshop.
The ordinance, which the council is expected to vote on at Tuesday’s meeting, would require BYOB establishments to obtain a permit to operate. The permit would cost $50 and need to be renewed yearly.
The ordinance would also require the establishment to have commercial liability insurance, implement a security plan and would require a manager on the premise during business hours.
The permit would require BYOB-permitted businesses to close at 2 a.m. and would not allow patrons to congregate in the parking lot before or after hours.
BYOB restaurants that produce at least 80% of their total revenue from food service would be excluded from the ordinance if it is passed.
Other cities
The proposed ordinance would be new for Killeen, but not new for the area. Harker Heights passed an ordinance in April of 2020 in response to a homicide and multiple disturbances at BYOB establishments.
“Because of a lack of TABC (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission) regulations, there appears to be a greater tendency for violence and illegal activities,” Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd said at an April 14, 2020, council meeting.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission does not regulate BYOB establishments, but they are not allowed to let underage patrons drink.
The Harker Heights ordinance nearly mirrors a law passed in Austin in 2007. The Austin City Council passed the ordinance after an Austin police officer shot and killed Kevin Brown in June 2007 outside of Chesters nightclub in east Austin.
Effective?
In both Austin and Harker Heights, the motive for the BYOB ordinance was to reduce violence and criminal activity. Killeen is looking to do the same.
At Club Legends in Killeen, where the criminal homicide took place May 2, Killeen police have responded to 64 calls so far this year. There have been six arrests, one discharge of a firearm, two simple assaults and two aggravated assaults, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Did the ordinance reduce violent crime in the other cities?
The city of Austin still has their ordinance on the books; however, the city has not issued a permit in years, according to Sara Henry, a spokesperson for the development services department. She said the city does not currently have any active BYOB permits.
Without any BYOB-permitted businesses in Austin, the Herald could not compare crime from before the ordinance to after for those types of establishments.
Harker Heights has had its ordinance in place for a little over a year. Three businesses completed the application, according to Kristina Ramirez, Harker Heights’ planning and development director. Only one, Painting with a Twist, decided to renew the permit.
Club Empire, a BYOB club in Harker Heights where a double homicide occurred in 2017 and was referenced by Chief Gadd during council testimony, has since closed.
Enforcement
The city of Killeen does not currently have a list of BYOB establishments, according to Tony McIlwain, the city’s development services director.
He said the city could create a question on an application to try to identify BYOB new businesses, but much like those that are currently operating, it would require people to self-identify.
“It is still much like everything else, an honors system,” McIlwain said at the June 1 council workshop. “You can tell the staff you are doing one thing and if you are allowing that service in the evening, we wouldn’t know in most cases.”
Much like in Harker Heights, enforcement would rely on residents filing a complaint about a business, or the police department going into a BYOB-permitted business and actively catching them not following the ordinance.
“How are we going to regulate this?” Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King asked at the June 1 council workshop. “If we do this, we need strict guidelines. We cannot just have another ordinance on a piece of paper.”
