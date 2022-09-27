Killeen City Council announced Tuesday that it will hold a town hall meeting “to insure citizens are able to come face-to-face with council members and be heard, as well as be informed, of what’s occurring and/or planned in their respective district,” according to a city news release.
The event will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. Oct. 27, 101 N. College St.
According to the news release, council members voted to add an annual Townhall Meeting to the city’s Governing Standards to be held each year around October.
“All councilmembers will speak about their vision and ideas for the city,” the release said. “The intent is for all council members to present their mission, vision, direction and any special projects to their district and constituents. They will also be on hand for questions from citizens on items related to the agenda.”
The mayor and city manager will also participate each year, according to the release. Council members are inviting the public to participate in the inaugural event.
Since this meeting will be held in council chambers there may be limited seating inside. Anyone interested in viewing the proceedings may go to the City’s website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CouncilMeetings or watch it on the Government Channel, Spectrum Cable channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.