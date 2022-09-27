Killeen City Council announced Tuesday that it will hold a town hall meeting “to insure citizens are able to come face-to-face with council members and be heard, as well as be informed, of what’s occurring and/or planned in their respective district,” according to a city news release.

The event will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. Oct. 27, 101 N. College St.

