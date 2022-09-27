1. Yes. It’s important that all areas of the district be represented on the KISD school board.

2. Yes. Making the switch will encourage a more diverse group of candidates to run.

3. No. Limiting residents to voting only for their district race could discourage turnout.

4. No. Residency requirements for candidates may reduce the number of contested races.

5. Unsure. Philosophically, it makes good sense, but it could bring some challenges.

Vote

View Results