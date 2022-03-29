The Killeen City Council on Tuesday appointed Riakos Adams to fill the District 2 seat on the council, which became vacant last week when Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as the city's mayor.
After his selection, Adams took the oath of office and joined the other council members on the dais.
Adams, a retired Army major and member of the Killeen Planning Zoning Commission, was one of four applicants for the position -- all of whom were interviewed in closed session by the council Tuesday before the vote.
The other District 2 residents who applied for the seat were William Baumgartner, Kathryn Bradley and Monique Brand.
The mayor's seat opened up when former Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down to run for a seat on the council, as required by the city charter. King, the mayor pro tem at the time, took over the mayor's post -- also specified by the charter -- leaving the District 2 seat vacant.
Adams previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Killeen ISD board of trustees.
Adams, a retired Army major, served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq.
See more on this story in Wednesday's Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.