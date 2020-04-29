After a slight heated debate, the Killeen City Council approved entering a tax abatement agreement with First National Bank.
A tax abatement is an agreement between a local government and a property owner to exempt part of the taxes owed in return for improvements to the property.
The 10-year, $858,715.27 deal was approved at the council’s Tuesday night meeting with a 6-1 vote. Councilman Gregory Johnson in opposition.
Johnson’s reason behind his vote was he felt “uncomfortable” knowing with the current state of local small businesses due to COVID-19 and concern about the council should voting on “something like this at this time.”
The bank’s chief executive officer Robert Hoxworth said the city will not lose any revenue by “granting this abatement.”
“The incremental revenue has been granted an abatement for a period of time but the building has a much longer life than that. So there is tax revenue upfront from the current land and appraised value, as well as the furniture and fixtures that we will put in the building about ($1.8 million) are going to be taxed from day one,” Hoxworth said. “So Killeen will see incremental tax value beginning day one. In addition to that, ... the number one way we help the city of Killeen is because we’re the engine that loans money to small businesses.”
On Feb. 24, 2020, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce forwarded the bank’s tax abatement application to the city, requesting consideration.
The bank is proposing construction of a new five-story, 47,653 square-feet, commercial office building at 2201 Trimmier Road in Killeen, its current location. According to the bank’s blueprint, a full-service bank will be located on the first floor of the building, while floors two through five will house various executive level and professional support departments. Employees from both the downtown Gray Street headquarters and the Trimmier Road branch would consolidate within the new facility.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King asked Hoxworth on what will happen to the downtown branch.
Hoxworth responded, “that is the other piece” of the deal.
“We have made the decision that this office is not suitable for our needs … what we want to make sure is that what we created downtown continues on the revitalization effort,” he said.
According to Hoxworth, the new building will house a total of 130 full-time jobs with the average annual salary of $66,983.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming asked Hoxworth if any of the jobs will be new. He responded that all jobs will be retained positions. Hoxworth also added that since the start of the paycheck protection program First National has been working “nonstop” to help local businesses in need due to COVID-19.
Councilman Juan Rivera commended Hoxworth for the bank’s effort to help local small businesses.
“I have to say this is one of the best banks we have in our city,” Rivera said.
Councilman Steve Harris asked Hoxworth if the city will make any revenue for a city with this agreement. Hoxworth assured the city “will not lose any revenue by granting this abatement.”
“The alternative if the abatement is not granted is that we would move on to other potential sites that are not in Killeen,” Hoxworth said.
Councilman Butch Menking complimented the bank’s efforts and said the new building will become an “impression of our city.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick did not make a comment or asked a question, but did call for the vote.
The construction of the new building will take 75 weeks, according to staff reports. The start date of construction was not available.
