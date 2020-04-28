A high-end disinfectant sprayer, testing assistance for a local hospital and 4G modems for EMS communications are just some of the Killeen projects that will be bought with the $613,676 in federal grant money the city recently received.
On Tuesday during an all-virtual meeting, the City Council voted unanimously on nine projects that will benefit from funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the form of community block grant funds, which can be used on COVID-19-related services.
Mayor Jose Segarra along with some city officials and staff were inside City Hall while all council members attended via livestream. The public was encouraged to watch the meeting through the city’s website or live television.
Prior to the vote, the council was given a rundown by city staff of the nine benefitted projects, including the purchase of 20 EPIX360 electrostatic disinfectant sprayers for public safety departments and city custodial staff to use to sanitize vehicles and offices, 10 4G modems and $200,000 in testing assistance for AdventHealth-Central Texas, mostly for purchasing testing kits.
According to city staff, each project was vetted to show a necessary need for the funding.
Along with the approval of the federal grant usage, the council also approved for an additional $150,000 in “reprogrammed block grants” from the FY20 budget to help nonprofits like Meals on Wheels and the Boys and Girls Club.
According to Leslie Hinkle, executive director of community development, the money originally was intended for private school Monarch Education to buy land for an athletic field. In Hinkle’s staff report, the school has “not complied with any formal request for grant agreement documentation with the City of Killeen.”
“Monarch Education has not signed a grant agreement, nor responded to any requests for several months for required information to sign a grant agreement for the CDBG funding,” Hinkle said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Advancement of this project and expenditure of the current CDBG funding is not anticipated, as HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) has considered this project to be ineligible.”
Tuesday’s vote also approved additional funding in the amount of $172,061.25 for short term rental assistance for households directly impacted by COVID-19. According to Hinkle, the rental assistance money came from the city’s FY17-19 HUD HOME program set-aside reserve appropriation funds.
“These are only the required set aside reserve appropriation funds that are only for Community Development Housing Organizations (CHDO’s). There are no CHDO’s in Killeen that meet the HUD requirements, so that funding has been sitting in reserve in case one could be designated in the future,” Hinkle told the Herald in an email prior to the meeting. “The funding can only be reserved for a number of years before it gets released back to HUD to reallocate to other HOME uses in other communities. HUD has waived this set-aside requirement and will authorize the use of the funds to assist with COVID-19 related housing needs.”
In other matters, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble wants the council to readopt the current youth curfew ordinance in the first of two public hearings Tuesday night.
According to the report provided by the Killeen Police Department, the current version of the youth curfew ordinance was adopted in 1996 and re-adopted every three years since.
In 2017, there were 46 curfew violations out of 362 total juvenile citations. In 2018 there were 80 curfew violations out of 296 and 101 curfew violations out of 284, respectively.
Currently the curfew is from 11 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. It is from 12:01 to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday, according to the ordinance. From June 1 to Aug. 15 of every year, the curfew is from 12:01 to 6 a.m. every day.
Violation of the youth curfew is considered a Class C misdemeanor, as currently stated in Section 16-113(a) of the Killeen City Ordinance.
A second public hearing on the proposed curfew will be held at the next council meeting scheduled for May 5.
