The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental service agreement with the U.S. government to provide animal services on Fort Hood.
The proposed agreement was brought by Recreation Services Executive Director Joe Brown during the council’s April 19 meeting.
“Fort Hood has been discussing IGSAs back in 2015, and the city of Killeen has an IGSA we have had for three years which has been very successful,” Brown said during the April 19 meeting.
IGSAs refer to “Intergovernmental Support Agreements” which are agreements between the Army and state or local governments.
Brown showed a presentation on the proposed agreement and the revenue it may generate — about $1.2 million in the first year.
“The City of Killeen Animal Services will encumber all animal service care with Fort Hood through this agreement,” according to Brown’s presentation.
He also showed other benefits of the agreement, which include additional staff and facility improvements to the Killeen Animal Shelter.
With the council’s approval, the agreement will open new opportunities between both Killeen and Fort Hood.
Also approved by the council:
Authorizing an interlocal agreement with the Killeen Independent School District for the construction of a sewer line in the Trimmier Creek Basin.
Awarding Bid No. 22-20, Generator Project, to T. Morales Company Electric & Controls, Ltd. in the amount of $480,535.
Authorizing the procurement of computer hardware from GTS Technology Solutions in an amount not to exceed $299,807.93.
Ratifying a Meet and Confer Agreement with the Killeen Police Employee Association FOP Lodge 32.
