Killeen City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a bid for a new water tank and new water meter systems.
With a 7-0 vote on a package of consent agenda items, the council approved bids with several companies for a new water tank, "smart" static water meters and engineering services to design a proposed water tank and water line.
The council approved a $5,283,000 bid with Landmark Structures, a general contractor with officers in the United States and Canada, to construct a 1.5 million-gallon elevated storage tank on Chaparral and Purple Martin roads on Killeen’s south side.
The storage tank will accommodate flow from the new Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant, which opened at the beginning of July. The tank will also be constructed alongside a pump station.
Landmark’s bid was one of four bids the city considered for the project, coming in with the lowest price tag. The contractor has done other jobs for the city in the past that city staff were pleased with.
The city of Killeen currently receives water from the Stillhouse treatment plant. Director of Water and Sewer Services Steve Kana said last week, the city averaged 1.4 million gallons per day, with its highest intake being 4.5 MGD in July.
The new water tank is capable of supplying Killeen with 10 MGD.
The Chaparral water tank, Chaparral pump station and and a portion of the 24-inch State Highway 195 Water Line are part of the 2019 Water and WasteWater Master Plan.
This project has four phases, which are projected to take nearly three years to complete. The objective of the plan is “to store treated water from the new Stillhouse water treatment plant, deliver the water to the lower and upper pressure planes, and pump the water into the upper pressure plane,” according to a staff report.
The council also voted to award a bid to Kimley-Horn and Associates, a North Carolina based engineering firm, to design the 24-inch SH 195 water line and the 1.5 million-gallon tank for $908,088.
The staff report said the company was picked based on its “extensive experience with their design of water transmission mains and storage tanks.”
WATER METERS
Killeen council members also voted to approve a bid for “smart” static meters. The company that will supply the meters is Aqua-metric, headquartered in Riverside, California with an office in Selma, for $479,321.
The meters will replace nearly 55,000 mechanical meters throughout the city, in particular, Killeen’s northside.
“Over 26,000 meters have had over a million gallons go through them, we have got to get these meters replaced. We have to think about what is best for this city in the long haul,” Kana said during a workshop meeting last week.
Replacement of the meters is made possible by the Water Meter Replacement Program, which is funded by the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 Capital Improvement Programs. City staff said they believe making the move to a static meter will benefit the city greatly in the future, and be far more sustainable.
“City Staff believes Aqua-Metric’s “smart” static meter and AMI system is not only the best value for the City, but also will move the City forward into a “smart” water metering system, resulting in a substantial reduction in water loss,” according to the staff report.
“We lose about 250 million gallons of water at the meter every year,” Director of Public Works Jeff Reynolds said.
A static meter doesn’t have moving parts, unlike a mechanical system, which the city currently runs on. They are also sometimes referred to as electromagnetic or ultrasonic meters.
Because these meters have no moving components, accuracy is often greater due to the cut down of wear and tear that a mechanical meter may experience over time, according to WaterFinanceandManagement.com.
These meters also have the ability to be controlled from a touch tablet. They can give alerts about leaks and bursts and can measure lower flows to increase revenue from water distributed.
Eventually, the static systems will be able to be made fully automated, but for now, Killeen Public Works would like to see how the systems perform.
“The proposal for eventual automation of the meters is due to being cautious with careful monitoring, as well as the financial ability. The quote within last week’s live meeting revolved around crawling, walking, then running,” according to Killeen’s Director of Communications Janell Ford.
