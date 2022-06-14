Killeen City Council met Tuesday to approve a long consent agenda, including a compensation increase. However, when they adjourned, one item had not been passed.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked council to reconsider approving a resolution which would have appointed council members to various boards and commissions.
He said he had been approached by several of his constituents who believed there was a “lack of representation” on certain issues, due to the disparity of appointments made in the resolution.
Following a lively discussion about the process of choosing these appointments, former Mayor Jose Segarra, now a councilman at large, asked City Attorney Traci Briggs to identify the process in which these appointments are made.
After review, Briggs confirmed that the appointments were made by the mayor in the course of his or her regular duties.
“When I make a decision, it’s not always about what I like or don’t like,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “I believe I have the best interests of the community.”
Eventually, the council voted to review the governing standards of board and commissions appointments at its June 28 meeting and voted not to approve the resolution.
The council did approve the reamining consent items on the agenda:
A resolution to set compensation for the voter-approved rate of $250 per month for council members and $350 monthly for the mayor — up from $200 and $350, respectively.
Two lease agreements for equipment to be used at Stonetree Golf Club. One resolution to lease seven mowers from Austin Turf and Tractor for maintenance, will cost the city $345,430. The other resolution approved leasing 75 golf carts from E-Z-Go in a lease agreement totaling $193,410.
Purchase of land at 9132 Trimmier Road from the Killeen Independent School District for a training facility and new fire station for the fire department at a cost of $360,000.
Other measures approved include a resolution suspending the effective date of a requested rate change by Oncor Electric Delivery Company and approving cooperation with the Steering Committee of Cities; authorizing an amended interlocal agreement with Bell County for the relocation of the Killeen Annex; the purchase of mechanical CPR devices and accessories in the amount of $143,193.69 from Zoll Medical Corporation; and a contract with Lockton Dunning in the amount of $90,000 for services as a health benefits consultant.
