The Killeen City Council approved an agreement Tuesday that will help pave the way for a new commercial and residential center called Anthem Park.
The proposed development will include approximately 2.8 million square feet of improvements and have a projected property value of $534 million.
This resolution was a part of the consent agenda that was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Riakos Adams voting no.
With the consent agenda’s passage, council members gave approval the tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) reimbursement agreement with CSW Killeen, which is constructing the project.
According to previous presentations by city staff, the proposed agreement will provide for reimbursement to the developer for costs associated with public infrastructure in an amount not to exceed $12,741,099.
In a previous meeting, council members unanimously approved rezoning more than 200 acres where the proposed mixed-use development will be built.
Killeen officials and prospective developers have been talking about such a project for more than a decade. Construction of Anthem Park, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, could be completed in as little as three years.
Other items in the consent agenda include:
Approving a city fireworks display in July
Securing a closed captioning system for future meetings
Multiple security improvement projects at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb attended Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.