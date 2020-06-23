The Killeen City Council approved on Tuesday to use a more than $230,000 grant from the Department of Justice.
The coronavirus emergency supplemental funding grant supports a broad range of activities including preventing, preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a staff report, the city is one of 120 municipalities in the state that received a direct allocation from the agency.
No matching funds were needed to receive the grant, and it is a positive financial impact to the city, said Peter Perez, Killeen’s emergency management coordinator.
The $230,937 grant will be used for the following locally:
Police overtime: $15,001
Police social distance training/meeting system: $73,211
Police P-100 masks and filters: $9,119
Emergency operation center social distance training/meeting system: $100,000
Digital traffic messages for testing sites: $33,606
This grant is in addition to the $8.3 million the city has been allocated in coronavirus relief aid, of which 20% or $1.6 million, can be disbursed immediately through the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The agency is responsible for distributing these funds. The city’s spokesperson Hilary Shine told the Herald that the city has received the $1.6 million.
In other matters, through a consensus vote, the council will continue its current meeting schedules.
Since April, the Killeen City Council has met every two weeks and discussed whether to continue to do so for the month of July. The meetings have been a combined workshop and meeting.
Shine said city staff is still on schedule to introduce the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget on July 7, for which the council will hold a special meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting was partially virtual, with council members Shirley Fleming, Jim Kilpatrick and Debbie Nash-King attending via live stream.
The temporary change is in response to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, Killeen had 318 confirmed cases, according to the Bell County Health District website. Harker Heights has 55 cases, and Temple has 277 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.