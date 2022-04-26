The Killeen City Council on Tuesday officially approved moving forward with a contract with a Copperas Cove company for a Fourth of July weekend fireworks show on July 2.
“There are things that a city provides for its citizens, and one of those things are entertainment,” Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams said regarding the fireworks show. “And this is a good event.”
During last week’s meeting, council members including Williams and Michael Boyd expressed their approval of the city possibly having its own fireworks show.
Because it was a workshop meeting, the council couldn’t hold an official vote, but members did give Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh the approval to go ahead with the contract with Magic Display Pyrotechnics of Copperas Cove to begin the process of planning the fireworks show, which is tentatively scheduled to take place downtown.
Fort Hood will have its annual fireworks show on June 24, a III Corps and Fort Hood spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown pulled the item for further discussion to see if Singh has had conversations with a private citizen about entering a private partnership for the show.
Singh did say that she had talked with the citizen but not in regard to a partnership agreement.
The comments may have been in reference to when Brown was speaking about Bear Jones, a Killeen entertainer, who tried to have a fireworks show last year, but his request disapproved in a 6-1 vote on June 22, with councilwoman Mellisa Brown in opposition.
Council members, police and city staff raised questions at the time about security, crowd control and noted that Jones had applied for the fireworks show too late in order for proper arrangements to be made.
Singh did say she has spoken with the resident.
“But I would not call it a private partnership,” Singh said.
Councilman Riakos Adams made the motion to approve the show, which was passed with 6-1 vote, with Brown in opposition.
In other action Tuesday, the council voted to reject a $122,370 purchase of solar LED lights for Conder and Long Branch parks.
In a 5-2 vote, with Boyd in opposition and Cobb abstaining, the council rejected the $122,370.19 purchase due to wanting to see the quote from the other company that bid on the project.
The council also approved the following items on the consent agenda Tuesday:
Accepting the annual audit report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
Updating the interlocal automatic aid agreement for Fire and EMS Services with the city of Harker Heights.
Approving an interlocal automatic aid agreement for Fire and EMS Services with the city of Belton.
Approving a professional services agreement with Garver, LLC, for the Apron Rehabilitation Phase II project at the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport, in the amount of $63,600.
Accepting the FY 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Award and approving an interlocal agreement with the city of Temple and Bell County.
