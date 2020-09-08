By a unanimous 7-0 vote, the Killeen City Council passed the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The budget passed at the originally proposed amount of $204,462,246. The council also approved a tax rate of 73.30 cents per $100 property valuation, down from 74.98 cents from the current year; it is the first tax rate decrease passed by the city in 16 years.
The budget includes $85,000 for the Killeen Arts Commission, which came from the fund balance of the hotel occupancy tax fund, and $2.4 million drawn from the operating fund to the Capital Improvement Projects fund to compensate for the council’s decision last week not to pursue an increase in water rates for the city.
According to City Manager Kent Cagle, the budget is designed to address the guidelines of employee compensation, retirement funding, infrastructure and maintaining the city’s fund balance policy.
Budget planning and strategy began in January, he said, and there are four governmental fund types: general fund, special revenue funds, debt service funds, and capital project funds.
An additional category, enterprise funds, are used to account for the provision of services to city residents.
“The budget has been prepared to address some of the city’s most pressing strategic issues, as well as minimizing service level impact,” Cagle said in a prepared message. “It lays the foundation for the delivery of services, facilities, and infrastructure to the citizens of Killeen.”
Highlights include $17.2 million for the adopted FY2021 Capital Improvement Plan, which includes $3.8 million for the new senior center adjacent the Rosa Hereford Community Center, $1.4 million for a new record management system for the police department, and $2.5 million for North Killeen redevelopment.
The council held public hearings on both the budget and the tax rate prior to approving them.
Although the vote to approve the budget was unanimous, Councilman Juan Rivera took issue with a perception that the budget process had been undertaken in a “closed door” fashion.
“I take that very seriously,” he said just before the council voted to approve the budget.
Council member Debbie Nash-King spoke on behalf of Cagle, with respect to criticism levied against him regarding the budget process.
“He’s fair and he’s just,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick, in introducing the motion to pass the budget, also took issue with the “secretive” insinuation made regarding the budget process.
“We’re doing the best we can to delve out the dollars,” he said.
Several members of the Vive Les Arts Theatre attended both Tuesday’s council meeting and the Sept. 1 workshop to show their support for arts programs, for which funding for FY 21 was in doubt.
“What can we fund with our reduced budget that makes the maximum impact on our community?” was a question posed to the council by longtime VLA member Erin Riddle.
Deanna Contreras credits her involvement with VLA in preventing her from becoming homeless, and with her being able to attend college.
“If it weren’t for the arts, I would not be a productive member of society,” she told the council prior to the budget vote.
Also Tuesday, the council also approved memorandum/resolutions on:
Considering a memorandum/resolution authorizing the execution of Change Order No. 4 with James Construction Group, LLC, for the Rosewood Drive
Extension - Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail reducing the contract amount by $51,627.51.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving contract amendments with Comal Transportation, LLC. and Waste Management, Inc. for the transportation and disposal of the City’s municipal solid waste in an amount of $5,098,935 in FY 21.
Consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing the purchase of personal protective equipment and fire hose for the Killeen Fire Department in the amount of $130,908.60.
Consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing the purchase of body worn cameras and repairs to existing video systems in an amount not to exceed $55,000 from COBAN Technologies, Inc.
