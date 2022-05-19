The Killeen City Council met this week to go over the businesses and youth groups that applied locally for American Rescue Plan Act funding — federal coronavirus money that was distributed nationwide.
The council devoted a full meeting to the topic Wednesday night, discussing the issue and combing over applications for six hours at City Hall.
After receiving more information about the applicants during a May 3 council meeting, the council was set upon granting small businesses and youth groups each $10,000 if they were eligible from the $500,000 the city received. $1 million in ARPA funding was allocated to both programs with the other half going to the North Killeen Downtown Start-Up Program.
Of the $500,000, the city budgeted $150,000 for businesses out of monies received from the American Rescue Plan Act and $350,000 — received from the NRP Group for establishing the “Robinson42” apartment complex — was allocated to youth groups.
In the first two hours of the Wednesday night meeting, the council held votes on which business would be approved. Of the 14 that had applied, six were approved, and eight of the applications were incomplete.
Operation Phantom Support, a downtown Killeen group that provides food and other items to soldiers, veterans and their families, was the only incomplete application to get approved, albeit with pending documents. Zoe’s Wing, a Temple organization that focuses on working on homes for underprivileged families, was disapproved due to some council members saying that $10,000 would not be enough.
Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams said he likes what the group does but felt that the funds should be used for local businesses.
For the nonprofit youth groups, the council approved nine of the 13 that applied.
In total, $60,000 was granted to the approved businesses, and $90,000 was approved for the youth groups — and grand sum of $150,000.
With $350,000 in ARPA funds remaining for the grant program, the council also approved to have another meeting in six months with another round of applications put out in the meantime.
Downtown program
The last three hours of the meeting was focused on the applicants of the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program, which has a total budget of $500,000 available.
It was here things in the meeting began to shift as council members, city staff, and applicants expressed confusion on the rules and funding.
“Me and my wife were under the impression that this money was to help us start our business. Not purchase a building,” Aaron Robertson said. Roberston along with his wife Aronka run Aronka’s Five Star Creations, an ice cream shop.
The Robertsons said that they had plans to buy a building downtown in order to start a manufacturing plant that also doubled as a museum and shop.
The Robertsons requested over $150,000.
A total of 152 applications were submitted for the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program, of which 12 are duplicate applications, 18 were ineligible, 77 were incomplete, 45 were eligible overall but would not receive all of the requested funds, according to the city. Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said during the May 3 meeting that eight total applications have been identified as “best investments” for the city moving forward.
Josie McKinney of Let’s Eat Texas talked about her struggles during COVID-19 and how she fought to keep her restaurant alive during the pandemic.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said that while she did applaud McKinney’s efforts for her business, she felt that her application was inappropriate for the funds since they were for start-up businesses.
“To be fair, it was suggested to me by the city to apply for these funds,” McKinney said. Singh did confirm that she did tell McKinney to apply.
With applicants expressing confusion on what the funds were for and with council members debating on exactly how they should discuss the applications, Councilman Riakos Adams made the motion to move seven of the nine applications, including Let’s Eat Texas, forward for approval.
The council voted to approve 5-1 with Brown in opposition. Brown said that while she vastly supported the applicants that were in the room, she had to vote against because she felt there was some businesses that did not fit the bill of requirements of the program.
