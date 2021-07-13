The Killeen City Council unanimously approved the appointment of a new communications director Tuesday. The council also discussed the possibility of moving the Bell County Annex downtown.
In a 6-0 vote, the council voted to confirm the appointment of Janell J. Lewis Ford as the city’s new Director of Communications. She will assume her role July 19 and make an annual salary of $105,000.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
The city’s current communications director, Hilary Shine, is retiring Aug. 1 after 20 years of service to the city.
Ford had lived in Killeen as a child due to both of her parents being stationed at Fort Hood. Now, she’s back and ready to assume her role come July 19.
Ford, who was a civilian working for the military, said her husband is currently stationed at Fort Hood and has served in the U.S. Army for 25 years. She said her and her family plan on staying in Killeen once he retires.
“I look forward to it (serving in Killeen) because it’s a bit of nostalgia for me,” Ford said. “ I look forward to making sure everything that is great about Killeen, everyone knows about it. Everything that is positive about Killeen, everyone knows about it.”
Ford has extensive media experience. Most recently, she worked as a public information officer at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. She has also worked at several TV stations including CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox News.
Ford has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public affairs from American University, and a master’s degree from Winston-Salem State University in mass communications.
“I want to make sure that we are reaching as many people as possible. I know that we have a presence already. I just want to expand on that and make sure we are getting face-to-face with the community, and communicating with everyone on every level,” Ford said.
Before councilman Michael Boyd asked Ford his question, he mentioned the recent Vanity Fair article that had been written by May Jeong about Killeen and Fort Hood.
“We really need to take care of covering our own narrative and speak our narrative and getting in front of that. Hopefully, with your (Ford) appointment, that’s something that we can do to be seen a little bit differently in the future,” Boyd said.
Ford replied that she believes in remaining transparent is possible.
“I definitely plan to make sure that I have meetings and consistent conversations with those who cover city council as well as those journalists I know I’m going to be working with a lot.
“I think having a good relationship with those journalists will be key and making sure we are non-biased and as transparent as possible,” Ford said.
BELL COUNTY ANNEX
During the workshop, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said the Bell County Annex, currently located on Priest Drive, is looking to move locations. The mayor said representatives from the county asked if the idea of a new location in Killeen was possible.
The mayor said yes, he said, but emphasized the need to have the new location in Killeen’s downtown.
“I think this is the spark downtown needs,” Councilman Rick Williams said, who then made a motion to continue ongoing interest in the project.
The ideal spot for the new Annex would be where the First National Bank stands, which is on North Gray Street, according to Segarra.
He said the bank will be moving to a new location on South Trimmier Road.
Bank officials said they would give give the building to either the city or the county. However, Segarra said he’d prefer to demolish the building and erect a brand new one.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked if there was any reassurance that the county would build at that location once demolition was completed. Segarra indicated nothing was set in stone and nothing can be done unless there is a written agreement.
“The next step is to start a conversation with the county,” Segarra said.
Council then voted on the motion, which passed unanimously.
Should the project commence as discussed, demolition of the building is estimated to cost about $175,000, according to Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council voted to approve the purchase of body cameras for the police department in the amount of $348,650 from COBAN technologies Inc., and new turnout gear for firefighters in the amount of $308,445.99 from North America Fire Equipment Company. Turnout gear consists of trousers, boots, helmets, gloves and water rescue gear.
The council also passed a motion to postpone a resolution to enter a contract with Bickerstaff Heath delgado Acosta for redistricting services.
The motion passed 5-1 with Williams voting against it.
The item will be discussed further in the next council meeting. Brown and Councilman Ken Wilkerson said they’d like more clarification on the process of redistricting with a consultant.
