The master and layout plans for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport were approved by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday evening.
The unanimous vote will have no fiscal impact to the city or taxpayers “for any immediate or future expenditure,” according to a city staff report.
The vote was part of a nine-item consent agenda.
Drafted by Arkansas based construction engineering company Garver, LLC, the plan includes a three-phase development schedule through 2037 along with a breakdown of the $645.3 million “financial plan” that will supplement capital improvement projects such as a runway/taxiway expansion, terminal and corporate aviation maintenance.
The majority of the funding — $492.9 million from the Department of Defense — will go toward all three phases of development, particularly big-ticket projects.
One of those projects is a new 10,000-foot by 200-foot offset parallel runway, along with expansion of an existing runway. Totaling $328.9 million in cost, it is expected to be completed by 2037.
According to the city, other funding sources include federal grants totaling $49.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration along with $82 million in unidentified funding, $20.2 million in facility and rental car charges, $375,000 in cash reserves and $232,180 in city capital contribution.
Since the joint-use airport opened in 2004, the Army and civilian operations have shared the single 10,000-foot runway formerly used exclusively by Robert Gray Army Airfield.
The airfield was dedicated for joint civilian and military use when the city of Killeen took advantage of a Federal Aviation Administration initiative to increase airport facilities nationwide.
A second runway would help ensure that both military and civilian flights could continue in case of any sort of emergency that closed one runway.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Tony McIlwain as the executive director of planning and development.
City Manager Kent Cagle recommended McIlwain’s appointment to the council on Feb. 18.
According to city staff, the annual base salary of the position is $126,000, plus benefits and a $3,000 annual car allowance.
“The prorated amount through the end of the fiscal year is estimated at $87,892, salary and benefits, and funds are available in the planning and development budget,” said Eva Bark, executive director of human resources in her staff report.
Since the end of 2018, McIlwain has served as the department’s interim executive director.
He was hired as a city planner in 2008 and became the assistant director of planning and development in 2018.
He began his career in planning in Naples, Florida, and prior to coming to Killeen, he served as a planner for the city of Houston.
McIlwain’s official start date for the new role is March 11.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.