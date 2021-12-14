The Killeen City Council approved new appointments for citizen boards and committees Tuesday, while also voting down a proposed ordinance that would have put new term limits for local residents serving on those committees.
Despite seemingly being in favor of amending the term limits during last week’s council meeting, the council unanimously decided against the amendment and decided to keep the six-year term limit.
These new appointments are for the city’s Animal Advisory Committee; the Board of Adjustment-Construction; the Arts Commission, the Comprehensive Plan Committee, the Heritage Preservation Board; and the Senior Citizens Advisory Board.
Appointments to citizen board and committees are made by the council before Oct. 1, but the appointments to the animal committee were postponed due to the City Council’s animal advisory subcommittee — which was comprised of councilmembers Jessica Gonzalez and Ken Wilkerson — wanting to have more time to evaluate the committee’s productivity.
The animal advisory members, Peter Stanonik and Chris Thomas, were replaced by Sue Cummings and Monique Brand.
Dr. Michael Joyner, the veterinarian member of the committee, was reappointed.
Jessica Dunagan, an animal services manager and member of the committee, had an excessive number of absences, according to a staff report, but staff recommended on not replacing Dunagan.
Animal Advisory Committee member Anca Neagu did appear before the council Tuesday night to make her suggestion of replacing Dunagan with William Harding, the current animal services supervisor. Neagu made this recommendation due to the absences from Dunagan.
“We had eight regular meetings and one emergency meeting, and she only attended two of those meetings. She did not attend our meeting in December, which was our last meeting for the year and we needed her there,” Neagu said at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The council did not make a comment on Neagu’s recommendation, and voted unanimously to appoint the city staff’s recommendations for the citizen committees.
When it came to the proposed term limits — which would change the limit a person could serve on a committee from not more than six years to not more than two terms — was unanimously voted down by the council with no discussion.
Terms for the various boards, commissions and committees vary from one to three years, according to a city staff report.
Around 5:50 p.m. the council went into executive session to discuss other issues.
