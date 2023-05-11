The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance to make Kris Krishna, the residing municipal judge, a department head with the city.
“That means he has the responsibility of the staff that work in the municipal court building,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said during a recap of the meeting.
The council went into closed session during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the ordinance.
According to the ordinance provided, “the Presiding Municipal Judge shall supervise and control the operation and clerical functions of the administrative department of the municipal court, including the court’s personnel subject to the City Manager. The Presiding Municipal Judge shall have the authority to remove court personnel according to the rules set forth in the City’s employee personnel policies.”
The council was in closed session for nine minutes before returning to the dais. Council members approved the ordinance 5-0, with Councilman Jose Segarra being absent from the vote and Councilman Riakos Adams not in attendance at the meeting.
The ordinance states that if approved, it will go in to effect immediately.
(1) comment
Stacking the deck.
...
Loading the dice.
...
The overlords are looking for BIGGER payouts.
....
Better play ball, or ELSE!!!
