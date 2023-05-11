Nash-King swearing-in

Mayor Debbie Nash-King is sworn in by Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna during Tuesday's special City Council Meeting.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance to make Kris Krishna, the residing municipal judge, a department head with the city.

“That means he has the responsibility of the staff that work in the municipal court building,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said during a recap of the meeting.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Stacking the deck.

...

Loading the dice.

...

The overlords are looking for BIGGER payouts.

....

Better play ball, or ELSE!!!

