The Killeen City Council voted this week to approve the rezoning of a subdivision to make way for planned two-family homes.
In a 4-3 vote, the council voted Tuesday to approve the rezoning of 12.39 acres out of the Morris Subdivision for proposed two-family duplexes. Councilmembers Melissa Brown, Michael Boyd and Jessica Gonzalez voted in opposition of the rezoning.
The approval will allow Centroplex Builders LLC, based in Harker Heights, to rezone the property from a “residential modular home single family district” to a “two family residential district,” according to city documents. The properties are located in the 1100 block of Karen Drive, 1100 block of Nina Drive, the 3200 block of Ricks Road and the 1000 block of Anna Lee Drive — all in south Killeen near the intersection of Old 440 and West Elms Road.
According to a presentation given on the rezoning Tuesday night, the property lies within a FEMA regulatory Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA). However, a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) was signed by the City’s Floodplain Administrator on Aug. 27, which was submitted to FEMA. If this revision is approved by FEMA, it will allow for the floodplain to be revised and the land to be developed.
Boyd asked if the city currently maintains drainage in the area of Old 440 and West Elms Road.
“Ultimately, my concern is the drainage, the floodplain that it’s in. I’m concerned with approving something like this if it’s going to be a problem,” Boyd said.
City officials were unable to provide an answer.
Killeen’s Director of Planning Wallis Meshier said Tuesday a homeowners association (HOA) would be in charge of handling the drainage in that area if the revision is approved. The developer is required to establish an HOA to maintain the drainage, Meshier said.
The city can intervene if the area is not being properly maintained, according to Killeen’s Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh.
Mitchell and Associates, a land surveying company in Killeen, was there on behalf of Morris. A representative from the company said they have worked with a consultant to redraw the floodplain to adhere to FEMA’s guidelines ahead of approval, which would take the developer’s land out of the floodplain once it is revised.
The land survey company said once development starts, everything should be elevated well above the plain.
However, FEMA has yet to approve the revision.
