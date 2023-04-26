The Killeen City Council approved a rezoning request in Tuesday’s meeting, which would allow for a Dollar General store to be built in far southwest Killeen — east of State Highway 195 and north of the Lampasas River.
The request asked for 2.34 acres of land to be rezoned to allow the Dollar General to be built at 10,641 square feet. The previous zoning requirements only allowed a maximum of 10,000 square feet.
