LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Killeen City Council unanimously approved a variety of consent items Tuesday, such as accepting a $5M grant for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport renovations, authorizing renovations to two fire stations totaling $81,260, and approving a bid from a contractor for repairs to the Trimmier Road bridge.

Another item that was approved 5-0 was an ordinance revision to rezone about 31 acres along South Clear Creek Road, just south of Elms Road, for the purpose of creating a large, multi-use development.

