The Killeen City Council unanimously approved a variety of consent items Tuesday, such as accepting a $5M grant for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport renovations, authorizing renovations to two fire stations totaling $81,260, and approving a bid from a contractor for repairs to the Trimmier Road bridge.
Another item that was approved 5-0 was an ordinance revision to rezone about 31 acres along South Clear Creek Road, just south of Elms Road, for the purpose of creating a large, multi-use development.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez was not at the dais for the vote.
The Planned Unit Development would offer a combination of upscale apartments, single-family rental homes, a shopping “promenade” area, a swimming pool and two retention ponds.
The applicant, ILI, LLC, envisions 300 multifamily units with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, as well as 72 single-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.
According to the agenda packet, the city staff finds that the developer’s request is consistent with the recommendations outlined in the 2022 Comprehensive Plan, and recommends approval of the request as presented.
After the regular council meeting ended, the council held a special council workshop ahead of the July 4 meeting date, as it is a holiday .
The four-item agenda covered a parkland dedication, accepting bids for renovations to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport as part of the previously approved $5M grant, considering an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of combination tax certificates of obligation for capital projects, and a rezoning request in north Killeen.
The council will vote on these items during its July 11 meeting.
