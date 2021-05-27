Michael Boyd, a candidate for Killeen City Council District 4, is scheduled for a pair of meet-and-greet events between now and Sunday.
Elms Creek Family Urgent Care, 3816 S. Clear Creek Road, is hosting a meet and greet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The public is invited to meet the candidate, and dine on free chicken, peach cobbler and other food, while supplies last, organizers said.
Another meet-and-greet event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bones Cracked Rib BBQ at 3401 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
“We are encouraging District 4 residents and the broader community to come out and meet the candidate, learn about his priorities and share their views,” Boyd said in a release.
To learn more about the candidate you can visit BoydForKilleen.com
Boyd is running against incumbent Steve Harris in a second election after the two tied in the May 1 election. Early voting for the second election begins June 1 with the general election to be held on June 12.
