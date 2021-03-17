Killeen Council candidate to host Saturday event

Residents of Killeen District 3 will have the opportunity to meet City Council candidate Nina Cobb this Saturday, March 20.
Held in support of Women’s History Month, the “Meet, Greet and Support” event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Make Room Events and Designs, a woman-owned business, located at 415 Avenue D in downtown Killeen.
The council election will be May 1, and early voting will take place April 19-27.
