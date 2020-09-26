Killeen City Council member and candidate Butch Menking said he believes the city needs to address the issue of homelessness.
Menking said he asked the city manager and police chief to help work on a policy going forward, and he has asked for the homelessness issue to be discussed at a future City Council meeting.
“The services required by the homeless population is a state and county responsibility since they have health and human services funding and staff dedicated to those functions,” Menking said. “Our responsibility as a city is to guide those who require those services to the proper agencies and clear the public areas for citizen safety and health risks. Homelessness is a nationwide problem affecting every city. There are no easy answers. When the subject is before the council, we should know more about what should be the best policy, if any, going forward.”
A number of council members and candidates in the upcoming Nov. 3 election also shared their opinions, and suggested courses of action, on this issue.
On Sept. 13, per city order, a number of homeless people living under the Interstate 14 bridge at Trimmier Road were removed from that location by the Killeen Police Department. Mayor Jose Segarra said he had received numerous phone calls about this situation.
“The city manager and I have been in discussion on this issue and have been working on ways to move them from the bridges,” Segarra said by email. “Previously, our KPD has moved them on several occasions, but that was a temporary fix, because every time they are moved, they end up coming back.
“What we need is a long-term solution. I support the actions taken by our city and our police department to move them from living underneath our overpasses. We will be bringing an agenda item on a future council workshop to discuss this further and make recommendations to the council.”
City council candidate Ken Wilkerson supports a “safe place” approach to aiding the homeless population.
“I believe it is smarter to deal with a situation early in its inception,” Wilkerson said by email. “These types of situations do not fix themselves, and hoping that it magically vanishes, or is dealt with by other leaders will only increase the likelihood that it will become overwhelming in the future. Although I recognize the city charter currently ties the hands of city leaders to some extent regarding funding, the sooner we amend that part of our charter, the sooner the necessary authorities and resources can be made available to flatten the curve of our current trend. The city should coordinate with stakeholders to address our growing homeless population in order to help reunite families, foster their community re-integration, and provide medical and psychiatric care.
“Another related problem is the increasing number of homeless individuals either being sent or migrating to Killeen from other locations due to the exceptional work of our shelters and civic organizations. I look forward to working with state and federal governments to address this problem due to the trans-geographical nature of this phenomenon. In order to build Killeen into the quality-of-life leader in Central Texas, we must empower and expect our leaders to address problems immediately before they become insurmountable.”
Candidate Leo Gukeisen concurred with the city’s decision.
“I say that from a health and safety issue,” Gukeisen said by email. “The area in which they were staying was not designed for people to use as a living area. There are no rest room facilities for the people to use, therefore, causing them to use the surrounding area as a rest room. This kind of activity can bring on other situations which could cause them to get sick and pass it on to others.
“Then there is the fact that vehicles are driving over them all times of the day and they breathe in the fumes from the cars which could cause long term health issues to them. Let’s face it, sleeping under an overpass is never safe. There is the possibility of them falling from the top part of the ramp and causing injury to themselves. Then there is the possibility of a vehicle hitting one of them while driving under the overpass.”
Although unsure if there is anything directly the city government can do based on current governmental laws or policies, Gukeisen does believe much can be done indirectly to help the situation.
“The city could work with local non-governmental agencies and local community groups to work on helping the situation. The city could possibly use grant funds they get from the Federal Government based on guidelines issued with the grant funds. They could allow organizations to use local government-owned buildings for agencies to use to put on workshops that would allow homeless personnel proper identifications, help veterans submit claims for benefits, help people file for state and federal assistance by allowing them to use a local address so they can have one and use to receive mail relating to their claims process.”
Gukeisen believes that if the city is authorized by state or federal laws and policies, he would support using official city funds for a homeless shelter, which could function both as a shelter as well as a rehabilitation facility.
“This facility could be used to provide medical treatment and counseling for persons with substance abuse conditions and mental illnesses,” he said. “Homeless people need more then just a place to shower and sleep, they need a place where they can feel safe and secured, and knowing that there are people there willing to help them over come their problems, just like a lot of us do. We need to stop looking at these people as homeless but as just people. We need to do what we can as a community to help them overcome their current situations, either from the government or community organizations.”
Council member Debbie Nash-King noted that the city has many resources available to help the homeless population.
“The city provides a police officer dedicated to aid individuals living on the streets with resources on a daily basis,” Nash-King said by email. “Also, the city pays seventy percent of the salary for a case manager for Friends in Crisis. The Community Development program assists low-income residents with paying their rental and utility fees with community block grant funding. In my opinion the root cause related to being homeless is mental illness and substance abuse, which is difficult to resolve overnight. There is a need for more programs to assist the homeless population, but the question is how will the city fund it?”
