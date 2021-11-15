As part of a charter review process that began in May, the Killeen City Council discussed articles V through VIII, completing its first pass-through city's charter.
The first recommended change came from city staff, and would add a clause to the charter excusing the City Council from holding a public forum if the relevant item would not result in an increase in expenditures.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, speaking in favor of the original language, stated that no harm comes to the City Council by holding a public forum.
Councilman Rick Williams, however, disagreed.
“We are not talking about adding something that will be monumental or something significant that would change how the city would work. I do not see the necessity for us to have a meeting for something that is administrative in nature,” Williams said.
“We don’t know what’s going to be monumental … it’s there as an option,” Brown said.
The City Council voted in favor of the proposal to change the requirement in a 6-1 vote, with Brown casting the opposing vote.
Another administrative proposal would make it so the city would no longer be required to send a copy of its budget to the Texas Comptroller’s office in Austin.
“I’m told that, when we send it to the comptroller, he doesn’t do anything with it anyway,” Director of Planning Wallis Meshier said.
Additionally, Meshier recommended that the city remove language within its charter that allows it to secure bonds and debt issues with physical properties.
A healthy debate was held regarding the responsibility of the Director of Finance. While Brown requested that Article VII of the city charter be amended to require the director to oversee the finances of the Public Facilities Corporation, Councilman Ken Wilkerson disagreed with the change in a back and forth that culminated with the death of Brown’s motion to add the proposed language.
“I just don’t think that this is the mechanism to accomplish what you’re trying to do,” he said.
Another proposal from Brown would have allowed departments to save any unused funds into a rollover account moving into the new budget cycle.
However, City Manager Kent Cagle said the proposal was a “bad practice” that would make Killeen “unique” among its peers.
Additionally, he said that the issue was not a charter issue, but a management one.
Brown attempted to make a motion of direction for staff to bring back options for implementation, but it failed to receive a second.
The City Council will continue to review the city charter on a weekly basis, with a public forum scheduled for Dec. 13.
