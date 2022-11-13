Killeen City Council members on Tuesday may adopt an ordinance issuing $5 million in tax notes to replace five fire vehicles and equipment.
“Ultimately, in a perfect world, you don’t want to purchase all these vehicles at one time,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said during a council workshop on Oct. 18. “We did not inherit a perfect world here when I arrived in the fact we have vehicles that have a 10- to 12-year lifespan, frontline, with about three to five years in reserve status.”
Kubinski was hired in December 2020. He had been assistant fire chief in Naperville, Illinois, a subsurb of Chicago, for 20 years.
‘Needed to be some upgrades’
“When you first came on board, we had a conversation,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “You had (done) your observation ... and you went through all of your supplies and vehicles, and you had stated that there needed to be some upgrades.”
Kubinksi said the urgency in replacing three pumper trucks, an aerial ladder truck and an ambulance is attributed to rising costs, the time it takes for the manufacuturer to “build out” the vehicles and the age of those still in use.
“We had 20- and 21-year-old vehicles that were in frontline status,” he said. “But now it’s been about a year and a half” since the last fleet purchase. “And we have these vehicles in reserve status that are reaching their end of life.”
To extend the life of the vehicles while officials weigh cost considerations and delivery time, Kubinski moves them in and out of service based on call volume.
“We have a policy in place so we’re able to rotate these vehicles around even though they’re all similar in age to ensure ... we’ll replace these vehicles one at a time down the road before they reach their end of life.”
According to a staff report, KFD has 15 large vehicles, “and four of these vehicles are past their scheduled replacement date. The tax note will purchase the four replacement vehicles that are behind schedule in addition to the ambulance required for the new Fire Station No. 4.
The total cost is just over $4.9 million.
Tax notes, or “anticipation notes,” are a debt instrument cities may sell to finance the construction of public works, the purchase of supplies, land, and rights of way for public works, to pay for professional services, to pay operating expenses, or to pay off cash flow deficits, according to the Texas Municipal League.
The staff report shows that the “short-term debt security ... must be repaid within seven years” at $820,000 annually.
“Payments (are) covered with combination of accumulated fund balance in Debt Service Fund and expiring debt service in future years.”
Kubinski recommended the council decide quickly on issuing the tax notes because of changes in the market.
“The other issues we are seeing right now are a 14 percent price increase,” he said. “Today, we could be quoted $800,000 and when it comes budget time next year, that same vehicle might be $950,000.”
The outgoing vehicles may be traded, sold at auction or donated, Kumbinski said.
“We find that most often, the value is in trade-in because other departments that are less fortunate ... volunteer departments — find use in those vehicles. They have different standards. Their vehicles run maybe three to four calls a month as opposed to our vehicles running 14 calls a day. So they can get a little more life out of it.”
Asked by Councilman Jose Segarra about the time it takes to receive the vehicles from the manufacturer, Kubinski said that’s expected to be about two years.
“We are seeing 26- to 28-month delivery times right now,” he said. “The working relationship we have with our dealer ... they have been very excellent to work with in low-risk letters of intent being signed that if City Council doesn’t pass the approval, we can pull it and say, ‘Sorry. We are not going to be able to purchase it. We have very little penalty of a couple of thousand dollars.”
City documents show that the total estimated costs, including issuance expenses, is about $5.7 million.
The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
