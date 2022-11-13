Killeen City Council members on Tuesday may adopt an ordinance issuing $5 million in tax notes to replace five fire vehicles and equipment.

“Ultimately, in a perfect world, you don’t want to purchase all these vehicles at one time,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said during a council workshop on Oct. 18. “We did not inherit a perfect world here when I arrived in the fact we have vehicles that have a 10- to 12-year lifespan, frontline, with about three to five years in reserve status.”

