During Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop, council members considered a plan to purchase land at 9132 Trimmier Drive for a new training facility and fire station.
Fire Chief James Kubinski detailed in his presentation the essential building location and proposed plan for future use.
In his presentation, Kubinski stated that the property will allow the city to “co-locate” Killeen’s Fire Station No. 9 and an EOC/Support/Training Complex.
“By doing so,” Kubinski said, “there will be significant construction savings created by building both projects at the same time.” He stated that he had been in meetings with members of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and fire station contractors to confirm the cost savings of nearly $250,000.
Cost for the training complex is $11.9 million and will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding. The price tag on the new fire station is $7.5 million, which will come from the FY’21 Excess Fund Balance.
“District 3 welcomes you,” said Councilwoman Nina Cobb, who represents residents in the area in which the facility is planned.
“We are helping people with this plan,” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “The timing is right.”
Councilman Riakos Adams made a motion to request a report that evaluates the ISO accreditation, in view of the new facility.
It was seconded by Councilwoman Cobb and unanimously accepted.
Kubinski said he should have the information ready for the June 21 council meeting.
Council will vote on the land purchase June 14.
“This project is exciting,” said Councilman Jose Segarra. “It should have been done a long time ago.”
“The new fire station will be No. 4, since the original station at Skylark Field is no longer in use,” Kubinski said. “That way we will have nine working stations once again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.