Killeen council contact information updated

Even though they started their terms months ago, the City of Killeen updated its website Tuesday to reflect the four newest members of the City Council.
On Nov. 15 of last year, the Killeen City Council welcomed Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams as its three newest elected members. On Feb. 22 Terry Clark was nominated, then sworn in on March 2, to the seat left vacant by the late Jim Kilpatrick, who died on Jan. 5 due from COVID-19.
As of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday their names and contact information were on the staff directory page, and the names of former councilmembers Jim Kilpatrick, Juan Rivera, Butch Menking and Gregory Johnson had been removed. The website still had the names and contact information of the former councilmembers earlier in the day, when the Herald asked Killeen spokesman Hilary Shine why the information was outdated.
Shine did not reply the Herald’s questions Tuesday, but the website was updated hours later.
As of Wednesday morning, other than not having a photo for Brown posted, the profile page, separate from the staff directory page, for the members did appear to be current.
