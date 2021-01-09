The creation of a public facility corporation is just a vote away. The topic of creating one is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
A public facility corporation is a nonprofit public corporation, governed by a board of directors composed of the mayor and city council, according to the presentation attached to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
The potential creation of a public facility corporation is directly related to a multifamily project by the NRP Group.
Consideration of the project, which would create a new $51 million apartment complex in north Killeen, will be at a later date, but its viability depends on the creation of the public facility corporation, the presentation says.
According to Chapter 303 of the Texas Local Government Code, the purpose of a public facility corporation is “to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.”
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
