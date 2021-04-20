The Killeen City Council could eliminate the use of no-knock warrants by the Killeen Police Department as soon next week, following a discussion on the item at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
During the discussion, Councilman Ken Wilkerson said this potential change “shows leadership and upstream thinking in how we can keep residents and the police force safe.”
“I am definitely in favor of totally doing away with no-knock warrants,” Wilkerson said.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told the council that what he and fellow police officers do is inherently dangerous.
“We deal with some very bad people at times … and I do have hesitancy to take a tool away from the police officers’ tool box,” Kimble said.
Councilman Terry Clark said he is really struggling with this item and said he thinks the council members have to trust Kimble to make the proper decisions to handle some of the most dangerous criminals in the city.
“I have a week to consider this and to think about this, and there are people in this room that are adamantly against no-knock warrants,” Clark said.
Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming said the Killeen council could be out in front as the first city in Texas to ban no-knock warrants.
“Here we are again, we want to save lives … I think we should move forward and not wait; we’ve got to act now to ban no-knock warrants in Killeen, Texas,” Fleming said.
Councilwoman Melissa Brown said the risk to life is not worth having a tool in the tool box.
“I’ve been very vocal for years about how I feel about no-knock warrants in that they are not worth the risk,” Brown said. “I think this is one change that is going to be important to the community and to future generations.”
Councilman Steve Harris said Killeen residents have spoken in favor of previous police department changes that stopped the use of no-knock warrants for narcotics cases but not removing them totally.
He said that he struggles with removing them entirely.
“That I cannot say I agree with … my job is to operate by principle and not by what’s popular, and I know that this is popular in the country right now,” Harris said. “I think that this particular issue needs to go on a ballot … something like this cannot be forced by the council and should be decided by the citizens.”
Harris added that he thinks no-knock warrants should be available for the police department to use in much more rare cases and possibly making the warrants harder for the department to obtain.
Nick Bezzel, the founder and national chairman of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas, spoke during the public forum part of the meeting about no-knock warrants and the funds being allocated to the police department.
Bezzel said he wants to thank the Killeen City Council for getting out in front in banning no-knock warrants. However, he also said that the council cannot allocate funds to the Killeen Police Department until policies are in place that will stop police officers from murdering citizens.
Garett Galloway, the brother of Marvin Louis Guy, spoke during the meeting and said that he believes body cameras should be in place on all police officers and if no-knock warrants need to be used, there needs to be accountability for the officers.
“We just have to hold the ones (the police officers) that are doing the bad accountable,” Galloway said.
Guy, 56, is in Bell County Jail, accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Department Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a pre-dawn no-knock narcotics raid on Guy’s west Killeen residence. Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Kimble also clarified later in the discussion that the ordinance would not stop no-knock warrants from being carried out in Killeen by other entities that are not employed by the city of Killeen.
No-knock warrants — in which police don’t announce themselves before forcefully entering someone’s home in order to arrest the person — have come under fire in Killeen in recent years.
Usually done in pre-dawn hours, the no-knock warrants can catch a criminal when they least expect it. However, sometimes things go horribly wrong.
Two people have died in the Killeen raids, which sometimes include broken glass, explosives to blow off doors, and a lot of guns — mostly in the hands of police, but sometimes in the hands of the residents inside.
Nearly five years after the police raid on Guy’s residence, 40-year-old James Scott Reed, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family alleged that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the early-morning raid and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.
Nearly seven years later, Guy is still awaiting trial in his case. In Reed’s case, his family has sued the city and the police department — a lawsuit that is still working its way in court.
Both cases — as well as national cases in the past year — have led to multiple discussions by the Killeen City Council about the issue.
“A request was made by Killeen City Council to prepare an ordinance to eliminate no-knock warrants in the City of Killeen,” according to a city presentation at the council’s workshop meeting Tuesday night.
The draft of that ordinance reads in part: “No peace officer employed by the City of Killeen, including the Chief of Police ... may request, execute or participate in the execution of any search warrant that does not require the officer to knock and announce his or her presence prior to execution.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council discussed spending just over $158,000 to purchase pistols, police equipment and ammunition from GT Distributors, Inc. to replace the current Killeen Police Department’s issued handguns.
The current pistols are Sig Sauer P320 pistols and they would be replaced with Glock pistols.
According to the city staff report on the meeting agenda, there is an unresolved potential safety issue with the Sig Sauer P320 “that may cause it to discharge unintentionally.”
Kimble gave the presentation on the agenda item and reiterated that the current duty pistols have a safety issue.
Wilkerson asked Kimble how unsafe the current pistols are and Kimble said that a discharge took place last year and a police officer was injured.
He also said that he and other officers have lost confidence in the weapon and that they would feel better moving to Glock handguns which are used by 65% of police departments in the country.
Brown asked that the accidental discharge could only happen if there was a round in the chamber and Kimble responded saying yes and then Brown asked if it was common practice for officers to carry their weapon with a round in the chamber and Kimble said “absolutely.”
The prices were also broken down in the agenda presentation.
The weapons and accessories would cost just over $173,000, the holsters and pouches would cost just over $68,000 and training ammunition would cost just over $32,000.
The department would receive around $115,000 in trade-in value of the current duty weapons as well as some weapons that are in the department’s evidence room that they are able to trade in, according to Kimble.
The decision on this item could be made at next Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
