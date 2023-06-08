The Killeen City Council discussed making Killeen a designated “scenic city” with the state during Tuesday’s council meeting but decided to wait on making a decision until prior motions were completed.
Scenic Texas supports and recognizes cities that implement high-quality scenic standards for public spaces.
This program provides an impartial third-party evaluation of existing standards and is a way for the city to gain support for economic development efforts, according to the presentation given by city staff member Matthew Irvine.
According to the presentation, the city would have to pay a fee of $1,500 for the first year it is designated and $750 per year from the second to fifth year in the program.
There are five ranks in the program, listed as recognized, bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
If the city desires to “rank up” after the first year, there is an additional $750 fee to reevaluate the city, according to the presentation.
Scenic Texas primarily looks at a municipality’s ordinances across 10 visual tenants:
Parks, trails, and open space
Litter and graffiti prohibition
Utility and cable line programs
Unique municipal features and special programs
In order to be considered for the program, a municipality must have at least a landscaping or tree planting program, a system to issue on-premise sign permits and it must prohibit new billboards.
The presenting staff suggested the council wait to apply for the program following the adoption of a new Unified Development Code (UDC), which is currently still being processed by the city.
After the presentation, Mayor Debbie Nash-King asked what the purpose of the program was and how it would benefit the city.
“Some people would find it as a draw to the city, but it is more for the third-party overview of our ordinances,” Irvine said. “It is a peer review process that covers city assessment.”
“And that is just a checks and balances, keeping us honest,” Nash-King commented.
Currently the city of Killeen does not qualify since the city allows new billboards, according to Irvine.
“In order to meet minimum requirements ... (the city) would have to make an ordinance to prohibit new billboards where if you did that as part of the UDC, it will be implemented all together.”
A UDC is a document in which traditional zoning and subdivision regulations are combined with other desired city regulations, such as design guidelines and water management, into a single document.
The council previously approved a draft of the UDC in May of 2020.
“I was expecting more information about this in detail.” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “I do think this would benefit the city in the future.”
Boyd also asked what the timeline was for the UDC. Executive Director of Development Services Edwin Revell stepped up to the podium to answer.
“The council has approved the funding for the UDC and it is actually in the process of developing requests for proposals,” Revell said. “We will send the request out to all potential parties that may be interested in helping the city with the UDC.”
Revell explained that afterwards, city staff will then come back to the council and present the final UDC. Once it is approved, the city could then start working on development.
“We believe that to complete that work it will take probably anywhere between 15 to 21 months,” Revell said.
Nash-King asked staff to come back after the UDC was completed in around two years and present the program again in more detail.
