The Killeen city manager and some council members say they may not be ready for the upcoming bond election, and recommended delaying a decision until fall 2024.
During a council workshop meeting Tuesday, a motion recommending delaying a decision on the bond election passed 6-0, with Councilman Jose Segarra not voting because he left the room at the time.
A decision on the bond election, which would help build a new city hall for approximately $66 million, among other projects, was delayed previously in February.
City Manager Kent Cagle said the deadline for calling the bond election — if it were to be on the November ballot — would be in middle or late August, and that there would be dire consequences if it failed.
“If we have the bond election in November and we fail, you can’t come back for three years with that same (modification),” he said at the council workshop meeting Tuesday.
But Cagle said there was something even more worrying to him — which is that state legislation was passed earlier this year that made it five years before a bond election could be brought back.
“But the governor vetoed it in his message to the House and Senate to get the tax reduction bill done,” Cagle said. “I think there’s a possibility in special sessions that some of those bills he vetoed may come back.”
The bill Cagle is referring to — Senate Bill 2035 — had “too many loopholes,” according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor also remarked that the legislation could be reconsidered at a later date in a special session.
Cagle said he doesn’t believe a political action committee (PAC) for funding has been set up to promote the bond election, because the city itself cannot spend money to promote a bond election.
He explained the city could print and hand out pamphlets that would explain the cost, tax rates and other information on the bond.
“But that’s all we can do,” he said. “We can’t go out and you can’t spend money. You as individuals can, but the city can’t spend money to go promote a bond election.”
Cagle warned that the November election is going to have an “extremely low turnout” because there would be only a few constitutional amendments on the ballot and no office holders running.
“You never want to lose a bond election,” he told the council members, saying there were more consequences now because of the three-year penalty, which could go to five years if that bill gets passed.
He said a PAC would help with both funding and raising awareness, and was an option that has proven very successful in the past.
“We haven’t done enough work to get the community educated on this, and I think that’s where a political action committee would come into play,” he said. “They can do some things, raise some money, get some community support that you can’t really do as a city.”
Councilman Jose Segarra concurred with Cagle and said the bond likely would not pass in November.
“August is just a month away,” he said. “There’s not a lot of time. We’re in the middle of the budget ... so I’m in favor of, right now, just removing that for calling the election in November because I don’t think we’re ready.”
Segarra said that this requires a lot of publicity and that there was a “high percentage of certainty” that the bond election would fail if they called it for November.
Councilman Michael Boyd said this must not be the right time to move forward with the bond election, but it should happen next year. He added an amendment to delay the bond election until fall of 2024.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez said he “remorsefully” agrees with the rest of the council.
“Time has crept up pretty quick and there are some boxes that we need to check before we can take this to the voters,” he said, but likes that they put a date on it rather than delay it indefinitely.
Alvarez said the Killeen Independent School District had recent success with using a PAC.
“I believe KISD did something similar when their PAC had signs everywhere with ‘vote yes for the kids,’ because nobody’s gonna say no to the kids,” Alvarez said, referring to a KISD bond in 2018 of over $420 million that paid for new schools and other improvements.
After the vote to delay the bond election to next year, Mayor Debbie Nash-King thanked the council members.
“I think the council made a wise decision to postpone this,” she said.
The current City Hall, which the bond election seeks to replace, was built in 1923 as a school house and renovated into a city hall in 1995 for $2.7 million.
Cagle said the architect the city hired is “pretty far along” in the process of designing a new City Hall, which he expects will be a multi-story building.
(1) comment
Overlords of dear, old THUGVILLE are still trying to build themselves and their cronies a palace.
...
Someone needs to monitor the election, because the overlords are really worked up about the lack of a palace suitable for royalty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.