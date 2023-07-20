Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

The Killeen city manager and some council members say they may not be ready for the upcoming bond election, and recommended delaying a decision until fall 2024.

During a council workshop meeting Tuesday, a motion recommending delaying a decision on the bond election passed 6-0, with Councilman Jose Segarra not voting because he left the room at the time.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Overlords of dear, old THUGVILLE are still trying to build themselves and their cronies a palace.

...

Someone needs to monitor the election, because the overlords are really worked up about the lack of a palace suitable for royalty.

