At the urging of Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Killeen City Council members voted unanimously to delay a decision on appointing someone to fill the vacant council seat left by former Mayor Ken Wilkerson's resignation last month.
At the outset of Tuesday's meeting, Nash-King said she wanted to pull the item from the agenda, so that the council could revisit the applications the council received and come to a majority decision.
That closed-door discussion will come at a future date, the mayor said in response to a question from Councilman Jose Segarra.
The council interviewed 14 applicants for the position on Monday and had been scheduled to announce their decision at the beginning of Tuesday's council meeting.
The council's vote to delay the decision was 6-0, with Councilwoman Jessica Gonzales joining the meeting via Zoom.
More on this story as it develops.
(1) comment
Hmmm, Sumting Wong?
...
Now wait to see the move the overlords make.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.