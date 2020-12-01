Killeen council delays vote on public finance corporation

The Killeen City Council on Tuesday voted to postpone a vote on the formation of a public financing corporation for the city until residents can voice their views on it.
In a 5-1 consensus vote, the council agreed to hold a public hearing or workshop, the details of which will be established by the city manager’s office, to give residents a chance to share their input.
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King was not present for the vote.
Killeen resident Holly Teel spoke at the citizen comments section regarding the proposed public financing corporation.
“PFC will allow the city too much power,” Teel said, in regards to residents’ tax dollars involved. She also noted that obligated bonds must be voted on while corporate bonds, which apply to the public financing corporation, do not.
“I feel this is taxation without representation,” Teel said.
The initial purpose for the corporation would be for the proposed multifamily housing project located near the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Business 190, with Austin-based NRP as the developer.
Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick said that he has received numerous questions about the proposed corporation, and that he does not have enough knowledge of the issue to answer such questions or vote on it.
“I would recommend we have a public hearing,” Kilpatrick said.
Councilmember Steve Harris echoed these concerns, adding that he has also gotten emails from residents expressing their concerns.
“I fully support the delay in allowing citizens to being able to express their concerns regarding this development,” Harris said by email. “ I also support hearing from other taxing entity stake holders. With this, even as we hear from other taxing entity stake holders, their potential disagreement may not necessarily convince me to vote against creating the PFC.”
Councilmember Shirley Fleming, who first proposed the motion to table the issue, wants residents and council members to understand the pros and cons of the issue.
“We’ve got to know what we’re up against,” Fleming said at the meeting.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown, who cast the sole vote against the motion, also noted that the corporation could impact other taxing entities in Bell County. She also indicated she feels the issue of bringing a new grocery store to that area of the city as a more pressing need than more housing units.
“I have a problem with the way the formation and bylaws are worded,” Brown said after the meeting. “I think it will lead to a future Killeen Economic Development Cooperation situation.”
Brown clarified this by saying the way that the bylaws and certificate of formation for the corporation are written, it would allow for the board of directors to change the way the board is composed. Money would go to the corporation, which could choose to hold on to the money and use it for other public facility improvements, or they could give it to the city, Brown said.
“The city has had less and less oversight of KEDC, and I foresee the same thing happening with the new PFC, which its letter of formation said can last indefinitely,” she said.
Councilmember Ken Wilkerson said he wants to see if the NRP project is really what the city wants before it is voted on.
The issue was revisited a bit later in the meeting, during the public hearing section, regarding rezoning the plot of land for the proposed NRP project, located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. This portion dealt strictly with land use zoning for the site.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously agreed to give direction to City Manager Kent Cagle to begin planning and marketing of southern corridor for large business expansion, which was determined to be within the range of city’s new comprehensive plan being developed by Verdunity, Inc.
Prior to giving his support for the move, Harris expressed concern about how it might prompt Verdunity to re-price their plan.
However, it was noted that the work was already factored into the city’s agreed-upon $349,140 contract price with Verdunity, Inc.
The council also heard presentations on:
Authorizing purchasing of police equipment and ammunition from GT Distributors
police uniforms and gear from Galls, LLC
Amending an operating authority by changing the business name of Express Cab to Longhorn Taxi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.