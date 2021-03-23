The city of Killeen staff will be surveying local businesses and residents about their interest in using surveillance cameras to help curb crime in the city.
The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to approve the motion of direction for the survey. The vote was 6-1 in favor of the motion, with the only vote against by Councilman Terry Clark.
Councilman Steve Harris brought the item to the council with the intent to try to slow crime in Killeen.
He said the council had a discussion on crime cameras last month and he said Mayor Jose Segarra and city staff have discussed in the past using Ring doorbells and other cameras to help solve crimes in the city.
At a meeting in early February, the council voted down this item, 3-2, with Councilwoman Shirley Fleming unable to vote because of issues with her connection on Zoom.
Councilmembers Debbie Nash-King, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams voted against the motion, with Mellisa Brown and Steve Harris voting in favor.
That now means the council cannot make another decision on this item for at least six months, according to the council’s governing standards.
Segarra said the police department has distributed cameras to businesses and residents in the past and the department is allowed to use that footage to help solve a crime that takes place in that area.
The cost of the safety system that was discussed in the past, would have cost around $1 million.
At the meeting in February, Nash-King expressed the concern that using cameras in certain areas sends the wrong signal about such areas.
“It sends a bad message,” Nash-King said.
In response, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble touched on privacy concerns and civil liberty issues.
“It would be a very touchy situation,” Kimble said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.