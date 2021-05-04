Residents who have driven anywhere in Killeen recently likely have noticed the city’s rough roads. The problem is not new, but finding funding to fix the 2,191 lane miles of city streets slows much-needed repairs.
February’s winter storm aggravated the problem, adding an estimated $40 million in repair costs to the tab. A 2019 assessment estimated the reconstruction cost at $120 million, according to city documents.
On March 23, the Killeen City Council passed a budget amendment allocating an additional $4.25 million to the street maintenance budget. This was added to the $1.6 million already budgeted. It’s a drop in the bucket on the full need, but the hope is it will address repairs on large sections of Killeen’s most damaged roadways.
In its workshop session Tuesday night, the City Council discussed a bid for a $5.8 million project to help improve 12 of the city’s worst streets, including W.S. Young Drive, Trimmier Road, Stagecoach Road, Elms Road, Florence Road and 38th Street.
Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds said the city originally planned on only being able to work on 30 centerline miles, but due to the bid being lower than anticipated, the city plans to fix nearly 50 centerline miles.
The Transportation Department evaluated roads based on damage to the roadways and looked at major thoroughfares, including heavily trafficked areas such as near schools, to come up with the list.
“I wish we could fix every road in Killeen, but it’s 5.8 million dollars,” Reynolds said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Two contractors, Texas Materials Group and Lone Star Paving, were the only contractors that bid for the job. City staff determined Lone Star Paving represented the best value to the city.
“We are also very familiar with Lone Star because they have done lots of work for the city of Killeen,” Reynolds said.
Lone Star Paving is headquartered in Austin but has multiple offices and plants in Central Texas, including an office in Temple.
The company had the 2018, 2019 Killeen Street Materials contract, and the company has the current contract as well. The company also has completed multiple projects at Fort Hood, the city of Belton and Harker Heights.
If the bid is approved at next week’s city council meeting, repairs could begin in two weeks. The project is expected to take 60 to 90 days, depending on weather conditions.
The maintenance will not replace roads, but use a milling and overlay technique that will rip up the damaged road and put down two inches of asphalt. Within four hours of the asphalt being laid, cars can begin driving on it.
While it’s a good start, the city will have to step up to bring the city’s Pavement Condition Index up. Spot repairs will continue to be made by the transportation department, but a longer-term solution will be needed.
“I don’t think you have enough money to do everything you have to do,” Councilmember Shirley Fleming said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Jose Segarra reminded the council that it is budget season and the item could be discussed further in the coming weeks as council members begin work on the budget plan for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
