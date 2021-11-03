The Killeen City Council discussed possible appointments earlier this week for the city’s Youth Advisory Commission (YAC) and ways to get more youth more civically involved.
Killeen council members Jessica Gonzalez, Rick Williams, Mellisa Brown and Mayor Jose Segarra met with members of the YAC in September and interviewed 19 students who were recommended to serve as commissioners based on their “leadership ability and community involvement,” according a presentation given at the meeting by Killeen’s Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown.
It is up to the City Council to make appointments to fill vacancies on the commission.
The commission, which was established in 1993, was designed to get Killeen youth active in minimizing community problems and to serve as a liaison to the City Council, Brown said at a City Council meeting Tuesday night.
YAC is made up of 37 student commissioners in grades eight through 12th.
Commissioners actively participate in community events, most recently having constructed and operated a haunted house for the city’s Fall Festival held Oct. 30 at the Stonetree Golf Course.
“I measured the success by the amount of children that came out crying,” Brown said, jokingly during the presentation.
Brown said the city will apply for the Texas Recreation and Society Award for the haunted house.
Mayor Pro-tem Debbie Nash-King asked Joe Brown how the city can further assist YAC, to which he responded that council and the rest of the community could show up to their meetings, volunteer alongside the YAC and “tell them you care.”
Brown said efforts are also being made to recruit more students to join the YAC and that commissioners have begun representing themselves at public events.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb suggested that the YAC shadow the council and create a media relations video to show other students within the Killeen Independent School District.
Brown said that the Texas Youth Advisory Summit will be hosted in Killeen next year.
Councilwoman Melissa Brown said the haunted house showed just how dedicated the young commissioners were and expressed the need to highlight youth in the community who want to make the city a better place.
“We have a lot of negative news about our young people,” she said. “We have some great young people coming up around the city who want to make Killeen a better place.”
