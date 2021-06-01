The Killeen City Council discussed several grants aimed at improvements for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport during a workshop meeting Tuesday night.
The grants are coming from the Federal Aviation Administration Military Airport Program. One grant, in the amount of $277,120, will go toward the rehabilitation of the airport’s parking lot. The other will go toward the design of a new corporate aviation hangar, for $349,500. Both grants are fully funded by the MAP grant, with no impact on the airport operating fund or fund balance.
Viking Construction will be improving the parking lot pavement surfaces, slurry seal, restriping of all markings within the long and short-term parking lots, entrances and exits, and the exit lane leading to payment plaza at the airport.
The FAA MAP grant for the parking lot rehabilitation has been broken down as $500 for legal advertising and $276,620 for the contract with Viking Construction, according to a staff report from the city.
Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said the proposed hangar would be built in addition to one that is currently under construction.
The new hangar is planned to be 22,646 square feet, and will include office space. Wilson said the hangar will be used for passengers, charter flights, air cargo, medical flight services, aircraft maintenance and fixed-base operations at the airport.
Garver, LLC, a Little Rock, Arkansas-based company, is slated to design the hangar. CSI Aviation, who is also leasing the hangar currently being built, has also expressed interest in leasing the newly proposed corporate aviation hangar.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked if the hangar would generate enough charter flights to cover maintenance costs.
Wilson said they could expect CSI Aviation to cover the majority of maintenance costs with the lease. The company is responsible for the upkeep of most of the maintenance of the facility, according to Wilson.
Wilson also said the city’s Aviation department now has the means to pay match requirements, which would be in the amount of $50,730. This would allow them to collect the full rent amount once the building is completed and occupied.
Also Tuesday, the council also held a public hearing to consider an ordinance that would amend the 2021 fiscal year annual budget to increase revenue and expenses accounts in Aviation funds.
Back in December, the city broke ground on another hangar with 16,000 square feet of space, which was also leased out to CSI Aviation. It will be a centralized maintenance facility and air ambulance base, according to CSI Aviation.
The hangar currently under construction will allow for air travel of patients from small clinics and hospitals to major medical facilities in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
The project, costing just over $5 million, is expected to be completed by December of this year.
