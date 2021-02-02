Killeen council ends discussion of city camera surveillance system

The Killeen City Council on Tuesday voted against further consideration of a proposed city camera surveillance system.
In a 3-2 vote, the council opted not to bring the subject of a proposed real-time camera system back for future discussion.
The cost of the technology-based public safety system is nearly $1 million.
Councilmembers Debbie Nash-King, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams voted against the motion, with Mellisa Brown and Steve Harris voting in favor.
Due to technical issues, Councilmember Shirley Fleming’s vote was not recorded. Fleming was attending the meeting remotely via video conference.
Nash-King expressed the concern that using cameras in certain areas sends the wrong signal about such areas.
“It sends a bad message,” Nash-King said.
In response, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble touched on privacy concerns and civil liberty issues.
“It would be a very touchy situation,” Kimble said.
Nash-King went on to ask if such cameras would in fact lower crime rates in the city. Kimble described such a system as “a balancing act,” raising concerns about diverting funding resources from other KPD areas.
Nash-King noted that crimes happen in areas such as residences and stores, where cameras would not be located.
“All tools are welcome, but again, it’s just prioritizing those tools,” Kimble said.
Brown asked if there are grant funds available for such a project. Kimble said that fewer such funds are available currently due to demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilkerson made clear his belief that other budget items come higher on the list of city priorities.
Harris, who voted in favor of the motion, asserted that this would be a “future aspiration.”
“You have to budget for what you want,” Harris said.
CITIZENS COMMENTS
Resident Anthony Kendrick spoke on behalf of increased youth mentorship programs in Killeen. as well as the need for three community centers — one each on Killeen’s north, east and west sides.
“I would prefer the money stay here,” Kendrick said, regarding youth who leave Killeen due to lack of available activities.
Also at the workshop:
The council heard an overview from City Finance Director Jonathan Locke of the city’s financial governance police changes, which will be discussed at the Feb. 16 workshop
Heard a presentation from City Attorney Traci Briggs on the annual review of governing standards and expectations.
Heard a presentation about water/wastewater and roadway impact fees, but took no action.
Welcomed Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski to his new position.
