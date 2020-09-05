The fiscal year 2021 budget and tax rate are expected to be adopted at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
Overall, the proposed budget is $204.4 million.
The proposed budget from City Manager Kent Cagle and city staff has a general operating budget of $96.6 million, about $5 million more than the current fiscal year amended budget. The increase in the fiscal 2021 overall budget is due to additional revenue in the general fund.
The general fund pays for public safety and city day-to-day operations. It is part of the overall budget that includes enterprise funds such as water/sewer, solid waste and aviation.
Council members approved a preliminary tax rate of 73.30 cents per $100 property valuation on Aug. 4.
Prior to adoption, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is set to hold a special public hearing for the budget and tax rate.
Once approved, the new tax rate will be the city’s first tax decrease in 16 years.
Also on the agenda, the council is expected to hear a request from the Killeen Fire Department to purchase personal protective equipment and a fire hose in the amount of $130,908.60.
There is also expected to be a request to amend a contract with Comal Transportation, LLC. and Waste Management, Inc. for the transportation and disposal of the city’s municipal solid waste in the amount of $5,098,935 in Fiscal Year 2021.
Three public hearings are on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
