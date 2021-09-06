Ethics is expected to be a point of discussion for the Killeen City Council during a workshop meeting Tuesday evening.
City staff are expected to present the draft ethics ordinance to the council members.
Along with definitions and applicability, the draft ordinance lays out the standards of conduct, the creation of an Ethics Review Board and the enforcement of the ordinance.
Potential penalties for violating the ordinance, as described in the draft, include a letter of notification, a letter of admonition, a letter of reprimand, recommendation of suspension or recommendation of censure.
The draft ordinance came about after a special workshop meeting on June 26.
Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams, Nina Cobb, Ken Wilkerson and Jessica Gonzalzes participated in the workshop as voting members while Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King presided over the meeting in Mayor Jose Segarra’s stead.
Holli Clements, one of the assistant city attorneys, had several questions for the council members in the June meeting to answer so the city could publish a draft of the ordinance.
She constructed lists of what the ordinance could include based on similar ordinances in other cities around Texas, to include Corinth and Lakeway.
The workshop meeting will be preceded by the second public hearing about the upcoming fiscal year budget, which is slated to begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
