CP Town Hall (Store 1).jpeg

The Oasis Fresh Market store, shown in this image from KKT Architects, opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2021. A similar grocery store operated by Oasis may be coming to Killeen, officials said during a town hall on Saturday.

 Courtesy Photo

Killeen City Council members are expected to formally hear about a proposed grocery store project for north Killeen.

On the City Council workshop agenda for Tuesday, Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, and A.J. Johnson owner of Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are expected to give a presentation regarding the project.

