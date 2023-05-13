Killeen City Council members are expected to formally hear about a proposed grocery store project for north Killeen.
On the City Council workshop agenda for Tuesday, Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, and A.J. Johnson owner of Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are expected to give a presentation regarding the project.
Johnson is hoping to build an Oasis Fresh Market in north Killeen, an area of town where two previous grocery chains closed down in 2019.
Russell and members of the Innovation Black Chamber revealed the potential project during a town hall a week before the municipal elections on May 6.
Johnson opened an Oasis Fresh Market in the northern part of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in May 2021. When Johnson opened his store in Tulsa, the northern part of the city had been classified as a food desert, similar to how the northern part of Killeen has been described.
During the town hall, it was revealed how the store might look.
Original concepts for the store call for it to be a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor; electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot; an emergency food pantry and rental assistance program in the back of the store; an agricultural testing lab; a “bar” in the middle of the store that would sell freshly-prepared meals that could be eaten in the area on the second floor; and 10 “ghost” kitchens, which would provide a space for food truck owners or caterers to use the space to store their food and equipment as well as a place for them to prepare all of their food so they are not doing it at home.
Tuesday’s scheduled presentation is one of 14 items on the agenda. The workshop immediately follows a special City Council meeting that is for the purpose of canvassing election results and the election of a mayor pro tem. The special city council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.