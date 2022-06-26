Killeen City Council members are expected to hold votes Tuesday on the items they were presented last week and will continue discussion items from last week they were not able to cover due to the meeting running for more than six hours.
Last Tuesday’s meeting started at 6 p.m. and ended about 11:30 p.m., and was full of proposed funding projects, debates about procedure and more.
Several of proposed items set for approval this week require large expenditures that would total up to $2.25 million.
These items range from a $756,817 expenditure to procure 10 vehicles for the police department to the $143,738 for replacing the splash pad at Long Branch Park.
Included among the tech-related items are a $165,000 upgrade for the audio-visual equipment at the Utility Collections building, and a $259,300 expenditure for a data center firewall and network switches.
After the votes, the council this Tuesday is expected go into public hearings. One of which will be removing 507 N. Gray Street from the Historic Overlay District to prepare the demolition of the First National Bank Building for the new Bell County Annex.
Immediately after the 5 p.m. regular council meeting Tuesday, the council will then move into its workshop meeting to discuss several items that were on the agenda last week but did not have the time to discuss due to running out of time.
These discussion items will be:
Receive Planning and Zoning update.
Receive quarterly financial report.
Discuss amendment to Community Development PY 2020-2024 Consolidated Strategic Plan Associated with Community Development Block Grant and Home Investments Partnerships program.
Discuss economic development options.
Discuss social service intervention.
Discuss future parks.
Receive Insurance Services Office rating update.
The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or watched on television on Channel 10.
Why didn’t u report that the council is also discussing mandatory Covid 19 vaccines for all city board members, even though they can not do it.
