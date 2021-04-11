With much discussion about the potential appointment of Public Works Director Danielle Singh to assistant city manager in Killeen taking a lot of attention, one topic that has somewhat been lost is the topic of impact fees in the city.
All that could change Tuesday as the Killeen City Council is expected to vote on the issue after having a public hearing.
Charged to developers and builders, water and wastewater impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
On March 9, Singh gave a presentation on how the Capital Improvement Plan and Land Use Assumption factor into impact fees.
Related to this, Singh presented a formula by which such fees are calculated, whereby overall recoverable Capital Improvement Costs are divided by the number of new service units.
From this equation, the maximum impact fee per service unit is determined. The council has the option to accept either this rate or a reduced one.
In the most recent action on the matter, Dec. 17, 2019, the council voted 4-3 against implementing impact fees.
After a failed attempt by Councilman Steve Harris to bring the issue back to the table in October 2020, the council, with three newly elected members, voted Dec. 8, 2020, to bring impact fees back for consideration.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(1) comment
If I do remember correctly, Councilman Harris brought it back again with the Water and Seeage impact fees as a stand alone and, the majority of the council members voted in favor of moving it forward for discussion and, to where it is now. The item was brought back after the new members had joined. He also brought back the road impact fees of which, the majority of the council did, once again, agree to bring it forward. This fee process will be initiated once the council decides upon the W&S impact fee this week.
In giving credit to the 3 new council members, recognition must also be given to councilman Harris for bringing it back. At least in my humble opinion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.